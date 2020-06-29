The Internet Declares Chris Pine The Best Chris After Candid Photo Goes Viral

As has become tradition in recent days, fans of a celebrity got them trending on Twitter dot com purely because they're so great. The latest of these is Wonder Woman 1984 star Chris Pine, who took off on the trending topics list after a pair of paparazzi photos featuring the actor began to go viral. In the photos Pine is seen sporting not only a mask while he walks in public, but what is clearly a gigantic bag of books from an independent bookstore. These photos, coupled with the enthusiastic feelings fans already have for the Star Trek actor have resulted in him being declared or reiterated as “The Best Chris.”

For those not in the loop on the debate, this ongoing back and forth of Best Chris is boiled down to a few actors that share a lot of similarities including: stars in major blockbusters, an overall beautiful dude, and is named (as you can guess) "Chris." The pillar Chrises of the debate include Thor star Chris Hemsworth, Captain America star Chris Evans, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, and Wonder Woman's Chris Pine (though a case could be made for the likes of Christopher Plummer or Chris Messina as well).

So that all in mind, it's clear that these two photos have given Pine considerable pull in the ongoing debate, a contest he was already dominating anyway. Check out the two photos below and decide for yourself if this makes him the best Chris in Hollywood.

I don’t know who needs to see it but here are some pictures of Chris Pine walking out of an indie bookstore with a GIANT bag of books while also wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/qbKSAVCcN7 — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) June 29, 2020

We've collected some of the funniest tweets on the subject below.