The Internet Declares Chris Pine The Best Chris After Candid Photo Goes Viral
As has become tradition in recent days, fans of a celebrity got them trending on Twitter dot com purely because they're so great. The latest of these is Wonder Woman 1984 star Chris Pine, who took off on the trending topics list after a pair of paparazzi photos featuring the actor began to go viral. In the photos Pine is seen sporting not only a mask while he walks in public, but what is clearly a gigantic bag of books from an independent bookstore. These photos, coupled with the enthusiastic feelings fans already have for the Star Trek actor have resulted in him being declared or reiterated as “The Best Chris.”
For those not in the loop on the debate, this ongoing back and forth of Best Chris is boiled down to a few actors that share a lot of similarities including: stars in major blockbusters, an overall beautiful dude, and is named (as you can guess) "Chris." The pillar Chrises of the debate include Thor star Chris Hemsworth, Captain America star Chris Evans, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, and Wonder Woman's Chris Pine (though a case could be made for the likes of Christopher Plummer or Chris Messina as well).
So that all in mind, it's clear that these two photos have given Pine considerable pull in the ongoing debate, a contest he was already dominating anyway. Check out the two photos below and decide for yourself if this makes him the best Chris in Hollywood.
I don’t know who needs to see it but here are some pictures of Chris Pine walking out of an indie bookstore with a GIANT bag of books while also wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/qbKSAVCcN7— Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) June 29, 2020
We've collected some of the funniest tweets on the subject below.
They're good qualities
Seeing Chris Pine trending v. Realizing it's just because he looks hot in shorts and reads pic.twitter.com/n57Cff1BW2— 👩🍳👄👌 (@trashbaby8) June 29, 2020
This might convince some more than science
very hard for men to argue that masks make them look stupid when chris pine is giving off this energy in a mask https://t.co/qLgVvwM8lj— Huck E. Bheese (@TylerHuckabee) June 29, 2020
He's not single but the point still stands
nahhh y’all don’t understand how badly my inner 13 year old fangirl is flipping her shit rn. chris pine aged line fine wine & it’s very offensive how this man has the audacity to walk around the streets SINGLE LIKE HOW pic.twitter.com/PRJilbi3sL— giselle | BLM (@dolansbde) June 29, 2020
#HotMenWearMasks
Chris Pine proving men who read and wear a mask are smokin’ hot! Let’s see some other #HotMenWearMasks pic.twitter.com/FByLxNSdXj— Michelle (@zdmo2) June 29, 2020
No lie detected
chris pine trending simply because he is a beautiful man yuppp pic.twitter.com/dgreduHkAS— krusty the klown🇲🇽 (@Sofiahahaa) June 29, 2020
The bar is low for trending topics but Chris cleared it
Me seeing Chris Pine is trending getting worried but then realizing people are just talking about how hot he is in shorts and a mask pic.twitter.com/kX5B7EVECz— Maddy.ss (@Maddyss3) June 29, 2020
We didn't even notice it
chris pine really pulled ahead and became the best chris, it happened so slowly I didn't even notice it was happening pic.twitter.com/2c2B4wHYEG— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 29, 2020
The Superior Chris, in theaters this fall
I’m glad to know that the rest of the public is finally beginning to see things my way: Chris Pine has been and will forever be the superior Chris in Hollywood https://t.co/hzl2YbriHF— Noëlle D. Lilley (@NoelleDLilley) June 29, 2020
Chris Dominance on display
Chris Pine winning the battle of the Chris’s.— Sonja (@sonjablair) June 29, 2020
Chrises?
Chrisi?
The battle of more than one Chris. https://t.co/wiKARgL18w
Two words: Best Chris
This is why Chris Pine is the BEST Chris https://t.co/7bsK6ZJIX8— Ellen Ricks 💖💜💙 (@WithLove_Ellen) June 29, 2020
