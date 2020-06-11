Chris Evans Trends on Twitter and the Internet Is Celebrating

The star-spangled man himself Chris Evans quickly became a trending topic on Twitter tonight for seemingly the reason of just being himself. Evans’ long career has made him a fan-favorite for many of his roles including playing Captain America in the MCU, plus movies like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Fantastic Four, and his social media presence in general. Fans took notice of his status on the trending topics with no easily discernible reason and quickly decided to contribute to the topic specifically because of their fond feelings for the actor. We’ve collected some of the most hilarious reactions to Evans trending below!

For those curious, the reason behind Evans' rise as a trending topic can be found with some digging. Barstool's Lights, Camera, Pod podcast posted a graphic earlier today tasking readers with what "Their rebooted franchise" will be based on criteria like their day and month of birth, phone battery charge, and first letter of their last name. All these things combined would give them a franchise, star, co-star, and director, with Chris Evans being among the many options available to be selected. Others included on the graphic that also began to trend include Zendaya, Donald Glover, Kevin James, and director Quentin Tarantino.

Despite the fan love for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans has previously shot down any hopes for him returning to the franchise after the end of Avengers: Endgame last year. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show last month, Evans said he considered a return a risky endeavour, adding:

"It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it's better left that way."