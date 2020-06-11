Chris Evans Trends on Twitter and the Internet Is Celebrating
The star-spangled man himself Chris Evans quickly became a trending topic on Twitter tonight for seemingly the reason of just being himself. Evans’ long career has made him a fan-favorite for many of his roles including playing Captain America in the MCU, plus movies like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Fantastic Four, and his social media presence in general. Fans took notice of his status on the trending topics with no easily discernible reason and quickly decided to contribute to the topic specifically because of their fond feelings for the actor. We’ve collected some of the most hilarious reactions to Evans trending below!
For those curious, the reason behind Evans' rise as a trending topic can be found with some digging. Barstool's Lights, Camera, Pod podcast posted a graphic earlier today tasking readers with what "Their rebooted franchise" will be based on criteria like their day and month of birth, phone battery charge, and first letter of their last name. All these things combined would give them a franchise, star, co-star, and director, with Chris Evans being among the many options available to be selected. Others included on the graphic that also began to trend include Zendaya, Donald Glover, Kevin James, and director Quentin Tarantino.
Despite the fan love for his portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans has previously shot down any hopes for him returning to the franchise after the end of Avengers: Endgame last year. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show last month, Evans said he considered a return a risky endeavour, adding:
"It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it's better left that way."
All of the above
Wait, y'all...Chris Evans is trending just for...existing?? Because he is perfect? And beautiful? And hilarious? Is that the kind of twitter preaching we got going ? Because Afuckinmen!!! Y'all can say I am wrong when I say he is the sexiest man alive but YOU would be wrong. pic.twitter.com/XXTpJrk3lh— :) (@pitbull_love1) June 10, 2020
He's just fine, and he's doing okay
Chile every time i see daddy Chris Evans trending i click with my boots strapped ready to read hoes to filth.. but everytime its stans talkin about how fine he is.. the man is powerful take notes celebs pic.twitter.com/Xzl2vvfIul— Avery jackson (@averytaylor____) June 10, 2020
Where is the lie
When you find out that Chris Evans is trending for no other reason than being funny and fine pic.twitter.com/1iWrcSB8nO— Don 🍋 Citric Acid Energy ⚡️ (@UWANAwhaa0_o) June 10, 2020
Bring back the beard Chris
Since Chris Evans is trending...
Let's talk about this beard he has blessed us with.🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/u1QQDnQGaC— 💋 Carmel Kisses 💋 (@CARMELDIMPLEZZ) June 10, 2020
From a Captain to a King
Since he’s trending here’s some happy Chris Evans on the tl. Stan this talented king pic.twitter.com/kEsPsXwHLc— nicole ⍟ (@Iovingevans) June 10, 2020
He is
Chris Evans is trending bc he really is that bitch pic.twitter.com/YUGPoZl4bv— emma (@capandevans) June 10, 2020
They really aren't
Chris Evans trending just for existing and for being who he is. He really is THAT bitch huh? No one is doing it like him pic.twitter.com/qd7ZOBLNd5— Kayden (@KaedenTargaryen) June 10, 2020
Respect for the Captain
I like how Chris Evans is trending solely because he’s as noble in real life than his character is in the MCU pic.twitter.com/Um0jPA77nG— Ettienne (@king_atn) June 10, 2020
One thing.
Chris evans trending gave me a heart attack👋🏻🥰 but he’s only trending for being gods blueprint of the perfect human💖 good job america we got ONE thing right pic.twitter.com/ErA3yuk60l— anakin apologist first human second (@lianetchavez) June 11, 2020
Big same
Twitter is wild today. I'm just here for Chris Evans— Rocky (@rockyxwrites) June 11, 2020
