The Iron Claw Director Names His Mount Rushmore of Wrestlers

The Iron Claw director Sean Durkin reveals which wrestlers would make his Mount Rushmore. The upcoming film stars Zac Efron and features the story behind the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, documenting their rise through the wrestling territories, as well as the tragic events that befell them. The people involved in The Iron Claw have an affinity for professional wrestling, which means they are bound to have self-compiled lists of their top wrestlers. Director Sean Durkin revealed his Mount Rushmore of wrestlers, and there are some familiar, Hall of Fame names on it.

ComicBook.com spoke to director Sean Durkin ahead of the release of The Iron Claw, where he was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of wrestlers. "I wish I had prepared for this one," Durkin said before giving the question some thought. " He then responded with Bret Hart, The Rock, Undertaker, and Kevin Von Erich, who Zac Efron portrayed in The Iron Claw. It only makes sense to include a Von Erich in his Mount Rushmore considering how much time Durkin dedicated to retelling the Von Erich story on the big screen.

Zac Efron thinks it "would be really fun" to do WWE celebrity match

If WWE ever called The Iron Claw cast to do a celebrity match, Zac Efron would be up for the challenge. The former High School Musical star plays Kevin Von Erich, one of the storied Von Erich brothers in the wrestling film The Iron Claw. Appearing alongside Zac Efron are Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) as Kerry Von Erich and and Stanley Simons (Angelfish) as Mike Von Erich. Since a large part of The Iron Claw's audience will be wrestling fans, it only makes sense that the topic of celebrity matches would come up.

ComicBook.com spoke to Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Stanley Simons about The Iron Claw, where the trio was asked who would be most likely to do a celebrity match if WWE came calling. Without any hesitation, White and Simons pointed toward their co-star, Efron.

"I feel like it's gotta be Zac," White said. "Zac is still in really crazy shape. I feel like I just let myself go." Efron countered, "We could all get up there." Simons added that Efron would be the best performer on the microphone.

"I think it would be something really fun to do," Efron continued. "Maybe we could do it as promotion for the film." He then tossed in the names of his The Iron Claw co-stars Harris Dickinson and Holt McCallany as other possibilities for a WWE celebrity match.