The Iron Claw Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

The tragic tale of the Von Erich Family is coming to the big screen. Director Sean Durkin first began workshopping the idea for a biopic centered around the historic wrestling pedigree in Summer 2022 and quickly got the attention of fan-favorite production company A24 and top talent like Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White. After a couple months of production, promotion for The Iron Claw began to roll out, giving fans a taste of the hyper-accurate in-ring action and the somber story that was about to play out. With online anticipation reaching a fever pitch, its safe to say that both social and critical reactions to The Iron Claw justify the hype.

The Iron Claw Debuts to 86 Percent on Rotten Tomatoes

2023 is ending with another critically-acclaimed hit.

The Iron Claw has debuted to an 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Most early reviews have it in the high B territory (8/10, 4 out of 5 stars) with some dishing out perfect scores. Through 20 reviews, just three fall in the "rotten" category.

It remains to be seen how awards season will respond to The Iron Claw. Early reactions and reviews point to Efron and White being dark horses for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor nominations, while the film as a whole seems to have a good shot at snagging one of the ten Best Picture nods.

The Iron Claw hits theaters on December 22nd.

ComicBook.com's The Iron Claw Review

"'Best' will be a superlative that accompanies this film for years. The Iron Claw is Zac Efron's best performance. The Iron Claw is the best professional wrestling biopic," ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley wrote in his five-star review. "There is an argument to be made that The Iron Claw is A24's best project. In a media age dominated by quick hits and short-term trending topics, The Iron Claw is one of those rare movies that has a tangible feeling of long-term legs that will stretch far beyond its theatrical run. That being said, The Iron Claw is priority theater viewing, as this is a film viewers will want to experience with a full audience. It's impossible to tell which motion-pictures will stand the test of time, but The Iron Claw has all the makings of a movie that sits firmly on those "100 essential films" lists in the years to come."