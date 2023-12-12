John Cena Teams Up With AEW Champ MJF at Iron Claw Premiere

WWE Superstar John Cena and AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman have teamed up in a surprising way during the premiere of The Iron Claw! The new film from A24 has been one of the most anticipated new releases of the year for wrestling fans as it tells the story of the Von Erich family in a whole new kind of way. Making matters even more enticing for fans of in-ring action has been the addition of those experienced in the ring with the likes of Maxwell Jacob Friedman and more experienced performers who have joined the cast to help bring the Von Erich story to life for the new film.

But The Iron Claw is also an enticing film for those who just enjoy film in general, and one of those new viewers attending the world premiere of the film is actually someone also aware of both sides of the equation. AEW World Champion (who stars in the film as Lance Von Erich) shared a photo with WWE Superstar John Cena as the two of them attended The Iron Claw's premiere screening with fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) and it's certainly gotten fans wanting more from the duo. Check it out below:

What Is The Iron Claw?

The Iron Claw releases in theaters on December 22nd. Starring Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Lily James as Pam Adkisson, Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair, Kevin Anton as Harley Race, Cazzey Louis Cereghino as Bruiser Brody, Maxwell Jacob Friedman as Lance Von Erich, Brady Pierce as Michael Hayes, Chavo Guerrero Jr. as The Sheik, and Ryan Nemeth as Gino Hernandez.

Written and directed by Sean Durkin, A24 teases what to expect from The Iron Claw as such, "The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports."

Would you want to see John Cena and MJF cross paths in the ring someday? Who do you think would win that match? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!