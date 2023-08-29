The Killer: Trailer Released For David Fincher's New Comic Adaptation

Just ahead of the movie's premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Netflix has released a trailer for The Killer, David Fincher's new movie based on Le Tueur, the French comic book series by writer Alexis Nolent (under the name Matz) and artist Luc Jacamon. The series ran from 1998 until 2013, with the most recent hardcover collection arriving in 2017, and centers on the life and work of a killer. At the start of the noir-inspired series, the unnamed assassin had no moral compass, although the original synopsis for the movie suggests that Fincher's version will pick up at a later point in his story, after he has started to develop a conscience.

The description below the YouTube video says that "After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal." In any case, it seems like the meat of the film is going to be our antihero (played by Michael Fassbender) in a game of cat-and-mouse with his employer (Tilda Swinton).

You can see it below.

The Killer will make its debut in competition at the 80th Venice Film Festival, and it will face some steep competition. Among the films that are making their debut at the film festival are Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, Ridley Scott's Napoleon, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. It's the latest project for the acclaimed filmmaker at Netflix, where he previously ran House of Cards and Mindhunter.

The Killer stars Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, leading a cast that includes Kerry O'Malley as Dolores, and Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Hodges, Arliss Howard (Full Metal Jacket) and Brazilian star (Sophie Charlotte) are also in the film. Cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt (Mindhunter) is re-teaming with Fincher for the film, while his musical collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Mank) will compose the score. Fincher's Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker is doing the script, which is based on the French graphic novel by Alexis Nolent.

Per the original official synopsis from Netflix, The Killer "tells the story of an assassin that begins to develop a conscience and doubts his work, which happens at a time when clients demand his particular set of skills."

The Killer will arrive on Netflix on November 10.