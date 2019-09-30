The King’s Man Reveals New Poster Along With Latest Trailer

Sunday night, 20th Century Fox and the team at Walt Disney Studios released the second trailer for Matthew Vaughn’s The King’s Man, a much more in-depth look at the upcoming prequel than the previous teaser showed. After fans had a moment to take it all in, the studio took to Twitter to share its official poster for the film, showcasing some of the film’s most prominent actors front and center including Ralph Fiennes and Djimon Hounsou. You can find the poster below.

Check out the new poster for The King’s Man, in theaters everywhere February 14, 2020. Watch the trailer now: https://t.co/UbUZvg8w2M pic.twitter.com/QK2YbTP6mL — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) September 30, 2019

The King’s Man will serve as a prequel to Vaughn’s two other Kingsman movies, roughly set during the time of World War I. Despite being a prequel, Vaughn has previously confirmed there will be a fourth film in the franchise set after the events of Kingsman: The Colden Circle.

“The end of this movie [Golden Circle], if you think about it: you have Eggsy’s definitely going to go on a new journey,” Vaughn said earlier this year. “Galahad, or Harry Hart’s going on a new journey. Tequila’s going on a new journey. Jeff’s (Bridges) going on a new journey, Halle (Berry), the new agent Whiskey, is. The next movie is what happens to these characters. They’re definitely not going to be doing what you’ve seen them do before.”

Taron Egerton (Eggsy) confirmed he’ll be back in the franchise at some point, just not in The King’s Man — something completely understandable after seeing the trailer.

“That doesn’t mean I won’t be in Kingsman ever again,” Egerton previously confirmed. “I was with Matthew [Vaughn] as little as a few days ago, we’re still very much in business together, but his next journey in that world doesn’t involve me. His idea for the new one is incredibly exciting. I’m sad that I won’t be on that journey with him but it’s not the last you’ve seen of Eggsy.”

The King’s Man stars Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stanley Tucci, Alison Steadman, Robert Aramayo, Alexandra Maria Lara, and Joel Basman. It’s Matthew Vaughn’s third Kingsman directing gig from a script he wrote with Karl Gajdusek.

The King’s Man is set for release on February 14, 2020.

What’d you think of the new trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!