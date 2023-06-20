The Last of Us Showrunner Reveals Involvement With Dune: Part Two

We're just a few months away from the debut of Dune: Part Two, the long-awaited continuation of Denis Villeneuve's take on Frank Herbert's mythos. After the blockbuster's first trailer was released earlier this year, details have been relatively slim as of late — but now, we know one major creator who is on board. Craig Mazin, whose latest work was showrunning HBO's hit adaptation of The Last of Us, revealed his involvement on Dune: Part Two during a recent appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast.

"They have this additional 'literary material' thing at the end so I am 'Additional Literary Material,'" Mazin explained.

What is Dune: Part Two about?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

The film is expected to also see the return of Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar. New characters will include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

"[We] really try to dig into the humanity of [the character]. It's that thing of the bad guy in the world doesn't feel like he's the bad guy," Butler explained in an interview late last year. "He feels like he's the hero of his own story. And that can be a hard thing with certain characters; with others, it's easier, but you have to not judge the character, and you have to find a way to feel the motivation towards anyone of your actions. So, we had a lot of conversations and crafted that together."

"Denis is so thoughtful, he doesn't miss anything, and his attention to detail is remarkable," he said. "Denis is amazing; he's such an incredible director. The energy on his sets is amazing, everyone trusts him so much, and it's such a well-oiled machine, and he's a master of the craft."

Dune: Part 2 is currently scheduled to be released on November 3rd.