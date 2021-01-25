The Last of Us Showrunner Craig Mazin Extends HBO Overall Deal

✖

The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin, who is also known for the Chernobyl series, has extended his overall deal with HBO and HBO Max for three further years. This isn't particularly shocking given the fact that The Last of Us series, which is an adaptation of the video game franchise from developer Naughty Dog, was ordered to series late last year. Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann serves as a writer and executive producer on the show alongside Mazin.

"Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus," Mazin said when the HBO series was first announced as being in the works. "Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I'm so honored to do it in partnership with Neil."

"From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us," Druckmann added at the time. "With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn't think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show."

It's currently unclear when HBO's The Last of Us adaptation might release, but it is known that it will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max. Carolyn Strauss and Naughty Dog president Evan Wells will also executive produce, and The Last of Us show is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions -- which makes it the first television series for PlayStation Productions. The Last of Us Part II is now available for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming HBO adaptation right here.

[H/T Variety]

Featured photo of Craig Mazin by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WGAW