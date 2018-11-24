‘The Lion King’ Teaser Trailer Becomes Disney’s Second Most-Viewed Trailer Debut

The teaser trailer for the re-imagining of The Lion King has emerged as Disney's second most-viewed trailer debut ever.

To our entire pride: Thank you for helping the teaser trailer for #TheLionKing become the most-viewed Disney trailer debut ever as it reached a record-breaking 224.6 million global views in 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/0kDUDGHzfx — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 24, 2018

The trailer, premiered during the NFL's primetime game on Thanksgiving, reached a reported 224.6 million global views in its first 24 hours online.

The 224.6 million is just a scratch behind the 230 million racked up in its first 24 hours by the current number one most-viewed trailer, Disney-owned Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War, which debuted its official trailer Nov. 29, 2017.

That film went on to earn $2.04 billion worldwide, making it the highest box office performer of 2018 and the fourth highest-grossing film of all time.

The Lion King's teaser tops the It teaser (197 million views), Avengers: Infinity War official trailer #2 (179m views), and The Fate of the Furious official trailer (139m views).

Filling out the top ten is Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok teaser (136m) in sixth place, followed by Disney's own live-action Beauty and the Beast trailer (127.6m), Disney-Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer (120.1m), Universal's Fifty Shades Darker trailer (114m), and Disney-Pixar's Incredibles 2 teaser (113m).

Every Disney-owned teaser or trailer ranked in the top ten with most views in the first 24 hours online went on to win more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office save for Thor: Ragnarok, which tapped out at $853.9 million.

Disney's trailer views further translate into big box office dollars: of its five released movies in the top ten trailer views, four of them exceeded $1.2 billion in gross, and those same four movies entered into the top 15 highest-grossing movies of all time — nine of which were produced by Disney.

The Jon Favreau-directed Lion King is poised to outperform Favreau's previous big screen outing — Disney's live-action re-imagining of Walt Disney's 1967 The Jungle Book — which roared to $966m worldwide in 2016.

Starring Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, John Kani, Eric Andre, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key, Alfre Woodard, and James Earl Jones, The Lion King opens July 19.