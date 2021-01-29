The Little Things Trailer Starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto Released

What happens when you put together three Oscar-winning actors for a gritty detective thriller? Well, you get The Little Things, the newest film from Warner Bros., which will be the first movie of 2021 to release under the hybrid streaming/theatrical format. Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto all star in the project from writer/director John Lee Hancock, and it looks to be the kind of dark and twisted tale that you normally don't find early in a year.

Just a day after the first official image form the film was released, Warner Bros. unveiled the full trailer for The Little Things, which is set to arrive on HBO Max and in theaters on January 29, 2021. You can check it out in the video above!

Along with the trio of Oscar winners at the top of the bill, The Little Things also stars Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, and Michael Hyatt. In addition to writing the script and directing, Hancock serves as one of the film's producers, alongside Mark Johnson. Mike Drake and Kevin McCormick serve as executive producers.

A deputy sheriff. A killer. An investigation dredging up the past. Denzel Washington returns to the screen alongside fellow Academy Award® Winners Rami Malek and Jared Leto in The Little Things — coming to theaters and streaming on HBO Max on January 29. #TheLittleThingsMovie pic.twitter.com/ICSSFY88Gd — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) December 22, 2020

Here's the official synopsis for The Little Things:

"Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe 'Deke' Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a serial killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case."

What do you think of the first trailer for The Little Things? Are you excited to check out the movie next month? Let us know in the comments!

The Little Things arrives on HBO Max and in theaters on January 29, 2021.