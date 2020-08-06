The Man From Nowhere Remake Lands Producer And Scriptwriter

✖

Chad Stahelski, the stuntman and filmmaker who directed the John Wick films, is reportedly set to produce New Line's upcoming remake of the 2010 South Korean hit The Man From Nowhere. Derek Kolstad, who wrote John Wick, will write the script. This is just the latest franchise that Stahelski and his 87Eleven Entertainment banner have taken on, with The Continental -- a TV spinoff set in the John Wick universe -- set to head to Starz with Stahelski directing the pilot, and a remake of Lionsgate's fan-favorite The Highlander in development, which he is set to produce while also developing a fourth John Wick movie and the spinoff film Ballerina.

Len Wiseman, famous for the Underworld franchise, will helm a female-centric Wick spinoff in Ballerina, which Stahelski will produce. The film reportedly centers on a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family.

The Man From Nowhere was the year's biggest movie in South Korea when it came out, making $42 million and remaining at the top of the box office for more than a month. Written and directed by Jeong-beom Lee, the film follows the story of a mysterious and shady man who embarks on a bloody rampage when the only person who seems to understand him is kidnapped. The movie marks the final screen appearance to date of its star, Won Bin, who also appeared in Mother from Parasite director Bong Joon-ho.

According to Deadline, who broke the news, executives are excited about the script draft that Kolstad has turned in and are looking to get moving. Stahelski is not expected to direct The Man From Nowhere, and producers are meeting with other filmmakers for the job.

The similarities between John Wick and The Man From Nowhere are superficial, but enough to make this pairing feel like an easy win. The films both center on ultra-skilled, mysterious men who are on a single-minded quest for vengeance (although the same can be said for any number of other action movies and franchises, including Liam Neeson's Taken). Recasting the film may be dicey, given that the original is so well-loved that a lot of obvious choices may not be as eager to jump into an American remake.

There is no date yet for a production start or release, and no cast attached. Keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for more as the details about this movie start to drip out.

