The Marvels Record MCU Low Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Are In

The Marvels did not fly higher, further, faster at the box office in its opening weekend, but lower than any Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Captain Marvel sequel will earn $47 million over its first three days, starting with $21.3 million on Friday. That means The Marvels will come in under the previous low bar set by The Incredible Hulk's $55.4 million opening weekend back in 2008 when the MCU was still in its infancy. Like most of Marvel Studios' post Avengers: Endgame efforts, The Marvels earned a B CinemaScore and mixed reviews from critics. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson praised the movie in her review, awarding it 4.5 stars. She writes:

"The 'world outside our window' — both in the MCU and beyond — has changed a lot since Captain Marvel first soared into theaters and grossed over $1 billion in 2019. While things still aren't perfectly balanced, female-led superhero adaptations have become an ever-growing fixture of their respective franchises, as opposed to a bone thrown to viewers every once in a while. Like Carol Danvers herself, and hopefully like many of the movie's viewers, The Marvels seems to understand on an unspoken level that it doesn't have to carry the weight of the world alone. It doesn't have to redefine the entire genre, or represent all of womanhood in less than two hours, or be a perfect segue into the next male-dominated event movie. The movie can just be, in all of the high-octane, silly, sweet, and imperfect glory that that entails. The fact that we've reached that point — and that the MCU still has the ability to effectively tell such a story — is a marvel in and of itself."

The Marvels is playing in theaters now. The full list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.