Ms. Marvel Sizzle Reel Reveals Kamala Khan Ships Captain Marvel and Valkyrie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was elevated into new territory on Thursday, when Marvel Studios announced a slew of updates surrounding its movies and shows as part of Disney's Investor Day. Among these was the first look at Ms. Marvel, an upcoming Disney+ original series that will follow the adventures of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). While the sizzle reel that was shown at the Investor Day only showed bits and pieces of footage from the series, that hasn't stopped fans from dissecting what it might entail -- including a pretty epic Easter egg. About a minute into the video, Kamala can be seen sporting a t-shirt under her purple jacket -- one that shows art of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) standing together.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The shirt proves to be a pretty heartwarming Easter egg on multiple levels - for one thing, it further shows Kamala's love for the heroes of the Marvel universe, and particularly Captain Marvel, who inspires her to become a superhero. But the shirt also seems to indicate that Kamala - who is shown writing fanfiction about and "shipping" her fellow superheroes in the comics - might ship "ValCarol", the romantic pairing of Captain Marvel and Valkyrie. While the duo has barely interacted onscreen, fans have rallied behind the idea of the two characters being involved romantically, something that Larson and Thompson have even openly embraced in interviews.

Granted, there's no telling if this means Captain Marvel and Valkyrie could be together in the MCU (even as Valkyrie Is searching for "her queen" in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder), but it at least shows that Marvel is aware of the pairing.

"And then, of course, there’s the Brie/Tessa Thompson love going on online which is fun to see," Captain Marvel producer Mary Livanos told ComicBook.com last year. "It’s so charming and so fun to see the actor’s themselves get excited about the potential mashup so that as a creative makes you start thinking."

