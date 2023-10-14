New The Marvels Teaser May Spoil a Major MCU Cameo

Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie is hinted at in new footage from the MCU sequel.

We're officially less than a month out from The Marvels, the long-awaited sequel to Captain Marvel. The film is poised to bring a lot to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a team-up between Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). As a new teaser for The Marvels reveals, those might not be the only heroines who make an appearance in the film.

The promo, which was quietly released as an X advertisement through Marvel Studios' official account, ends with Carol remarking that she "called a friend." This is then followed by a glimpse of the Bifrost, seemingly suggesting that an Asgardian — either Thor (Chris Hemsworth) or Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is making an appearance.

On November 10, a new team assembles.

Get tickets to #TheMarvels now. — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 14, 2023

Will Valkyrie Appear in The Marvels?

The idea of a potential Valkyrie cameo in The Marvels wouldn't seem too unconventional — especially as Thompson worked on Little Woods, the feature film debut of The Marvels director Nia DaCosta. And even before The Marvels was officially announced, fans have clamored to see Valkyrie and Carol share the screen in a meaningful way.

"And then, of course, there's the Brie/Tessa Thompson love going on online which is fun to see," Captain Marvel producer Mary Livanos told ComicBook.com in 2019."It's so charming and so fun to see the actor's themselves get excited about the potential mashup so that as a creative makes you start thinking."

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson.

Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

What do you think of the newest teaser for The Marvels? Do you hope Valkyrie appears in the film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, The Marvels will be released exclusively in theaters on November 10th.