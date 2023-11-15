Tom Hiddleston Reveals Which Marvel Characters He Wishes Loki Met (Exclusive)

Tom Hiddleston has been around the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Loki for over ten years. In that time he's crossed paths with Thor naturally but countless others including Iron Man, The Hulk, Captain America, Hawkeye, Nick Fury, Doctor Strange, Thanos, and even different versions of himself. Despite multiple appearances and over a decade of time in the MCU there are still plenty of heavy hitters that he didn't meet along the way. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about Loki season 2, we asked the Marvel star which of his MCU collaborators he would liked to have met on screen, and who he might want to see again.

"There are a couple of characters I think... I don't think Loki ever met the Guardians, if I recall," Hiddleston said. "That could have been fun, I think. I think he would've found 'em intriguing. I think it's interesting that Loki never comes up, never comes face-to-face with Spider-Man, I think that's correct. I think he never meets the Winter Soldier, never meets Bucky or Sam. I always wanted to see... Loki and Strange is an interesting matchup, I think. In Ragnarok, I think Strange, that is one-nil to Doctor Strange based on that particular interaction."

Will he even get that chance though? After the Loki season 2 finale, wherein his character is now at the entire center of the multiverse and seated amid the World Tree. It surely seems like Hiddleston's Loki is off the table in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, perhaps until something like Avengers: Secret Wars, but Hiddleston isn't betting against more appearances by the trickster god.

"It's so hard because like, I'll be completely honest with you. I have at least twice in my life, said goodbye (to Loki)," Hiddleston added with a laugh. "And as you know, I've like written to Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito and Victoria Alonso, 'Thank you so much. It's been like the role of a lifetime' and they've written notes back saying 'Come and see us any time you're always part of the family, we're always here. You know, you've given us so much.' Tears have been shed. So I, I think I'd be unwise at this point. To be conclusive about any of it. We'll see, time will tell, I guess. An open heart and open mind."

Marvel's Loki gets a New Name

Despite being Loki, god of mischief, for most of his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has a new name and a new title now, God Loki. At the end of the episode Loki has collected every timeline in the multiverse together, weaving them into his cape and holding them in his hands at the very center of all time, holding everything together, essentially saving the entire multiverse. Confirmed by Marvel after the episode aired, Loki is now God Loki, despite Marvel comics readers thinking it might be the MCU version of Loki, God of Stories (though they are still very similar).

