Loki's Tom Hiddleston Breaks Silence on "Full Circle" Season 2 Finale

Now that the Actors' Strike is over, Marvel stars can officially talk about their projects, and Loki himself Tom Hiddleston didn't waste any time. The longtime Marvel star appeared Friday night on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote the second season of Lok as well as the season finale that just aired yesterday. Fallon prodded Hiddleston to open up about the series and tease the season finale now that he can actually speak about it, and the

"If you haven't seen it, I will not spoil it for you but I will say this, it all comes full circle," Hiddleston teased about the Loki season 2 finale. "It's the conclusion of season two. It's also the conclusion to seasons one and two. It's also the conclusion to six films and 12 episodes and 14 years of my life. I was 29 when I was cast, I'm 42 now. it's been a journey. I do think in the finale there are echoes and resonances of every version of Loki that I've played. And I think, without spoiling, the episode is called 'Glorious Purpose.' If you remember in the first Avengers film, Loki comes down to Earth. Look straight at Sam Jackson. There's Nick Fury and I say 'I'm Loki of Asgard. I'm burdened with glorious purpose.' And he's arrogant and he's hubristic and he's entitled and is puffed up and he's going to take over the world.

Hiddleston continued, "At the beginning of season one, Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, the best ever, he basically shows Loki that the glorious purpose was a fallacy and he gets kind of a second chance. And that I think was the most exciting thing about this show was seeing Loki try to rethink and rediscover that sense of purpose, which we can all relate to. I think we all wonder if we're in charge of our own story, can a leopard change its spots? Do we have any freewill? And in exercising your free will you make choices in your own life, either you get a black coffee or a latte or a cappuccino. that's a choice. I mean, it's a small choice. Every choice you make adds up to the picture of your life and do those choices inform your purpose and I think all of us as people want happy lives, but that we also want lives with a purpose. And that's really what the show is talking about."

.@twhiddleston reflects on the last 14 years of his life playing #Loki and explains how his character comes full circle in the Season 2 finale. @LokiOfficial #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/1jugGpZVR9 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 11, 2023

Loki spoilers follow!

Marvel fans that have seen the Loki season 2 finale know exactly what Tom Hiddleston is referring to in this moment. Loki season 2 saw the title hero fully harness his time slipping into a new super power. As a result he was able to go back and forth to several different points in time, not only making peace with his fellow characters but setting him up for a wild new chapter as a character in the MCU.

Loki season 2 ending explained

Loki returns to the moment in season 2 when they're attempting to repair the Time Loom and takes on the responsibility himself.

Loki exits the TVA and walks towards the branches of the sacred timeline, noting he "I know what kind of god I need to be...for you. For all of us."

As Loki exits and starts walking toward the timeline his clothes dissolve from the temporal radiation, but his magic grows him not only a new costume but a fresh set of Loki horns on his head.

Loki continues to march forward, grabbing pieces of the timeline and enriching them with his magic and power to give them life. All while holding them together and steady, Loki creates a rift in time and walks through.

When the Loki episode reveals where he is, he's collected every timeline in the multiverse together, weaving them into his cape and holding them in his hands. Loki takes his seat at the center of all time, holding everything together, essentially saving the entire multiverse.

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returned as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.