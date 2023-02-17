Marvel Studios Moves The Marvels Release Date With New Teaser Poster Reveal

Fans may have been disappointed by the lack of any Super Bowl love for The Marvels last week, but Marvel kickstarted the next round of promotion for the film this morning with a new poster, which reveals a new release date for the Captain Marvel sequel. The bad news? As you might expect, it's a delay. The movie, which features Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), along with Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. The film, now due in November, is the closest upcoming Marvel movie that hasn't already provided fans with plenty of "first-look" material.

The move pushes the movie from its original July 28 release date to a new date of November 10. The move is part of a larger trend of Disney reworking a number of things, following a disappointing few months, especially on the streaming front.

You can see the poster here:

Higher. Further. Faster. Together.



"If I'm having, like, an off day, or I'm really exhausted but powering through and not really taking care of myself, [Brie] will see that, and she will come up to me, and she will talk to me, and just make sure that I'm taking care of myself," Vellani recently said. "Because you can get so, you know, overwhelmed and lost in this world, and just — there's so much being asked of us, and it's really important to kind of take a step back and see what you need in your environment to be able to do this work. Because we're doing like 10-14 hour workdays, in really uncomfortable costumes, and you know, it's very physically and emotionally demanding, and so it's just really nice that Brie and Teyonah kind of check up on me, and make sure I'm doing OK. And I feel like I do the same for them, but it's not, you know, at the same level!"

In The Marvels, following the events of Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers and must team-up to figure out why. The film will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. New cast members will be Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

Ms. Marvel is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. The Marvels will debut in theaters on November 10th.

