The Marvels: Iman Vellani Reveals How Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris Took Care of Her on MCU Movie

This year will see the big-screen debut of The Marvels, a highly-anticipated female team-up set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will follow an alliance between Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and while we have yet to get a look at actual footage from the film, there's already a lot of hype about seeing these heroines unite onscreen. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Vellani revealed how Larson and Parris have helped support her while filming The Marvels.

"If I'm having, like, an off day, or I'm really exhausted but powering through and not really taking care of myself, [Brie] will see that, and she will come up to me, and she will talk to me, and just make sure that I'm taking care of myself," Vellani shared. "Because you can get so, you know, overwhelmed and lost in this world, and just — there's so much being asked of us, and it's really important to kind of take a step back and see what you need in your environment to be able to do this work. Because we're doing like 10-14 hour workdays, in really uncomfortable costumes, and you know, it's very physically and emotionally demanding, and so it's just really nice that Brie and Teyonah kind of check up on me, and make sure I'm doing OK. And I feel like I do the same for them, but it's not, you know, at the same level!"

What is The Marvels about?

In The Marvels, following the events of Ms. Marvel, Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers and must team-up to figure out why. The film will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. New cast members will be Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

Ms. Marvel is now available to stream exclusively on Disney+. The Marvels, meanwhile, will debut exclusively in theaters on July 28th..

