The Marvels Rumored to Have the MCU's Shortest Runtime

'The Marvels' may have three main characters, but it is shaping up to be one of the few Marvel movies under 2 hours long.

The Marvels is likely to be Marvel Studios' shortest movie, with a reported runtime of 107 minutes. The movie, which stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, will be one of only a handful of Marvel movies to run less than two hours long, with others including Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World. It would likely keep the film humming right along, feeling a bit more like a '90s/early 2000s action movie, which lines up nicely as the sequel to Captain Marvel, the most openly '90s-inspired project in MCU history.

In The Marvels, following the events of Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion, Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers and must team-up to figure out why. The film will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. New cast members will be Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon.

"If I'm having, like, an off day, or I'm really exhausted but powering through and not really taking care of myself, [Brie] will see that, and she will come up to me, and she will talk to me, and just make sure that I'm taking care of myself," Vellani recently said. "Because you can get so, you know, overwhelmed and lost in this world, and just — there's so much being asked of us, and it's really important to kind of take a step back and see what you need in your environment to be able to do this work. Because we're doing like 10-14 hour workdays, in really uncomfortable costumes, and you know, it's very physically and emotionally demanding, and so it's just really nice that Brie and Teyonah kind of check up on me, and make sure I'm doing OK. And I feel like I do the same for them, but it's not, you know, at the same level!"

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

h/t Binge Watch This