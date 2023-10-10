The Marvels Teaser Recaps Captain Marvel's MCU Adventures

Marvel Studios has released a new teaser trailer for The Marvels. The video looks back on the story of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), how she became Captain Marvel in 2019's Captain Marvel movie and later came to the aid of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Endgame. The video then goes into footage of Captain Marvel working alongside Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in The Marvels. The teaser comes after the reveal earlier today of a new The Marvels ScreenX poster featuring the trio of Marvel heroines, as well as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), ahead of the film's theatrical debut in November. You can see the teaser trailer below.

The Marvels is picking up the Marvel Cinematic Universe's cosmic storylines. It picks up threads from Captain Marvel and the Disney+ Secret Invasion series and weaves them into Marvel Studios' Phase 5 and the ongoing Multiverse Saga.

In one month, Captain Marvel returns to theaters 💫 Tickets for #TheMarvels are on sale now. https://t.co/fHJB2N3a8y pic.twitter.com/ioZvvO4EiM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 10, 2023

The Marvels Runtime

The Marvels is the shortest MCU movie ever, coming in at 1 hour and 45 minutes. Previously, Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk were tied for the MCU's shortest movie with runtimes of 1 hour and 52 minutes. Despite that, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta hinted that the film is packed.

"The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it's really wacky, and silly," DaCosta said in a recent interview. "The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you've seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven't seen before."

The Marvel Cast and Plot

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.