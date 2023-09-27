The Marvels Rating Confirmed

Surprising few, The Marvels is being released with a PG-13 rating. The Motion Picture Association confirmed Wednesday the Nia DaCosta picture will receive the rating because of “action/violence and brief language.” The rating is the same as virtually every other movie released by Marvel Studios, so it’s expected the material will appear similar to other Marvel outings.

The “brief language” part of the rating may attract the attention of some given Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was also rated PG-13 and included the MCU’s first instance of a character saying “f–k.”

Did Marvel care about Star-Lord’s f-bomb?

According to Chris Pratt, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told Guardians helmer James Gunn he didn’t want to be known as the director to have the first MCU f-bomb.

“From my understanding, the story goes that Kevin Feige talked to James Gunn and said ‘Listen, you don’t want to be the guy who’s known for having the first F-word in your movie,’” Pratt said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year. “And James is like, ‘Yes, I do!’ Don’t you know me?! That’s exactly what I want!’ And so, they kept it in.”

“It’s not the first one I’ve tried to get into the movie. I think everybody’s tried, you know?” the actor continued. “With a PG-13 movie, you typically get two s-words, and usually don’t get [an f-word] but maybe you can get one f-word. So everyone’s always lobbying, you know? Throwing out an improv to get it in there.”

What is The Marvels about?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as “The Marvels.” The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.