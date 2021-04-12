The Matrix 4 Star Carrie-Anne Moss Says She Was Offered Grandma Role Right After Her 40th Birthday

✖

The Matrix 4 star Carrie-Anne Moss opened up about how quickly she got offered Grandma roles. She spoke to Justine Bateman about the experience of turning 40 during the 92nd Street Y event. Moss is now 53, and her biggest role has been in The Matrix franchise. But, some of her comments here could explain why she seemed to disappear from some of these lead roles basically overnight. Moss told her friend that the literal day she turned 40, scripts began coming in for Grandma roles. The star likened this to skipping a step almost. It is no secret that Hollywood can be abrasive and sometimes bewildering. But, one of the key figures in a pop-culture touchstone couldn’t even read for some of these younger parts because of her age. It’s interesting to hear the actress talk about the experience and hopefully will cause some other performers to share their experiences.

"I had heard that at 40 everything changed," Moss explained during the event. "I didn't believe in that because I don't believe in just jumping on a thought system that I don't really align with.

"But literally the day after my 40th birthday, I was reading a script that had come to me and I was talking to my manager about it. She was like, 'Oh, no, no, no, it's not that role [you're reading for], it's the grandmother.’ I may be exaggerating a bit, but it happened overnight,” she added. “I went from being a girl to the mother to beyond the mother."

“You don't feel like you've aged much and suddenly you're seeing yourself onscreen," Moss continued, "I would look at these French and European actresses and they just had something about them that felt so confident in their own skin. I couldn't wait to be that. I strive for that. It's not easy being in this business. There's a lot of external pressure."

At any rate, there will be a lot more of The Matrix star when the film hits theaters in December.

