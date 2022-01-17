The Matrix Resurrections Soundtrack and Remixes Getting Vinyl Release From Mondo

Just as important as any of the groundbreaking visuals of The Matrix Resurrections that helped make it an effective sci-fi adventure was the accompanying soundtrack, composed by Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer. In honor of the film’s accomplishments, Mondo is releasing a limited-edition vinyl 2xLP to capture the sequel’s impressive soundscape. Additionally, Mondo is releasing The Matrix Resurrections: The Remixes, another 2xLP that sees a variety of artists reimagining the soundtrack in compelling and inventive ways. Both sets will become available for pre-order through MondoRecordShop.com beginning on January 19th. The Matrix Resurrections is in theaters now.

Per press release, “Tom Tykwer discussed the composers’ work on The Matrix Resurrections. ‘There’s a powerful and distinct musical legacy here. In my opinion, The Matrix Trilogy is one of the great scores of all time. And what’s particularly fantastic about it is that it was also, to my knowledge, one of the first film scores that so implemented electronic music and connected it with progressive late-modern orchestral music. It started a movement, which we are paying tribute to with this music. And yet, this film is playful and emotional with complex development, open in every direction. Johnny and I felt our challenge for the music was to pay tribute to The Matrix lineage and also support this cinematic endeavor of expanding that legacy to explore new directions. That needs to be represented in the music and that is what we are trying to investigate musically.’

“Johnny Klimek elaborated, ‘We spent several months working on material for The Matrix Resurrections, building the main themes, crafting alternative arrangements and electronic variants. We had a lot of fun mixing electronics with classical orchestra. The technology has come so far since I started scoring film.’”

The Matrix Resurrections – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Includes all 24 tracks composed for the film by Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer, mastered for vinyl and pressed on 2x 180 Gram “Digital Rain” colored vinyl (limited to 3,000 copies) or 2x 180 Gram Black vinyl, with original artwork by Mondo’s creative director Mo Shafeek.

The Matrix Resurrections – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2XLP

Music by Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer

Artwork by Mo Shafeek

Pressed on 2x 180 Gram Digital Rain vinyl (limited to 3,000 copies)

Also available on 2x 180 Gram Black vinyl

Pre-Order begins January 19th

$35

Track List

Side A

Opening – The Matrix Resurrections Two and the Same Meeting Trinity It’s in My Mind I Fly or I Fall

Side B

Set and Setting Into the Train Exit the Pod The Dojo Enter IO Inside IO

Side C

Escape Broadcast Depth Exiles Factory Fight Bullet Time Recruiting

Side D

Infiltration I Like Tests I Can’t Be Her Simulatte Brawl Swarm Sky Scrape My Dream Ended Here

“The infusion of electronic music into the score ultimately expanded into the inclusion of 11 remixes on the album, and it was an amalgam of inspirations which brought that idea to fruition. Both composers have worked extensively with electronic music, including their work on the celebrated, techno-infused Run Lola Run soundtrack. Further, Lana Wachowski lives in Berlin and is connected to many DJs, remixers, producers, and personalities deeply involved and associated with the underground electronic music scene — some of them for more than 30 years — and the well-known Berlin nightclub Berghain. These connections and inspirations organically evolved from a remix idea into the larger inclusion of remixes on the album.

“The Matrix Resurrections: The Remixes features 11 remixes by Johnny Klimek & Tom Tykwer, Marcel Dettmann, Moderna, Thomas Fehlmann, System 01, Esther Silex & Kotelett, Gudrun Gut, Almost Falling, Psychic Health, Eclectic Youth, and Alessandro Adriani, pressed on 2x 180 gram ‘Red and Blue Pill Twist’ colored vinyl (limited to 1,000 copies) or 2x 180 Gram Black vinyl, with original artwork by Mondo’s creative director Mo Shafeek.”

The Matrix Resurrections: The Remixes 2XLP

Music by Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer

Remixes by Marcel Dettmann, Moderna, Thomas Fehlmann, System 01, Esther Silex & Kotelett, Gudrun Gut, Almost Falling, Psychic Health, Eclectic Youth, and Alessandro Adriani

Artwork by Mo Shafeek

Pressed on 2x 180 Gram Red and Blue Pill Twist vinyl (limited to 1,000 copies)

Also available on 2x 180 Gram Black vinyl

Pre-Order begins January 19th

$35

Tracklist

Side A

Neo and Trinity Theme (Johnny Klimek & Tom Tykwer Exomorph Remix) Opening – The Matrix Resurrections (Alessandro Adriani Remix) My Dream Ended Here (Marcel Dettmann Remix) Nosce (Almost Falling Remix)

Side B

Bullet Time (Moderna Remix) Back to the Matrix (Eclectic Youth Remix) Welcome to the Crib (System 01 Remix)

Side C

Flowing (Thomas Fehlmann Remix) Temet (Esther Silex & Kotelett Remix)

Side D

Choice (Psychic Health Remix) Monumental (Gudrun Gut Remix)

Both sets will become available for pre-order through MondoRecordShop.com beginning on January 19th.

