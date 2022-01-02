The Matrix Resurrections Passes Major Box Office Milestone

Despite the ongoing pandemic and the new threat of the Omicron variant, big franchise movies are having some success at the box office. Not only did Spider-Man: No Way Home end up having the second-highest opening weekend at the box office ever after Avengers: Endgame, but it already managed to cross $1 billion and become the 12th biggest movie in box office history. Another new movie to reach a box office milestone is The Matrix Resurrections. While the new Matrix came nowhere near the success of Spider-Man, it still managed to earn $100 million at the box office. On one hand, this is impressive when you consider the movie was also released on HBO Max. On the other, it’s still not considered a big success for Warner Bros.

According to Collider, The Matrix Resurrections may have crossed $100 million at the worldwide box office this weekend, but its been reported that the movie cost $190 million to make. The fourth Matrix film marks the final movie on Warner Bros. 2021 release schedule that saw all of their major films hitting theaters as well as HBO Max. While Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune managed to have success with this method, The Suicide Squad, Malignant, and In the Heights all underperformed.

The Matrix Resurrections has been met with mixed reviews and currently has a 65% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after 274 reviews and a 64% audience score after 1,000+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it “a worthy sequel fueled by nostalgia and romance.” In addition to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, The Matrix Resurrections also features Jada Pinkett-Smith as well as franchise newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Ellen Hollman, Priyanka Chopra Jones, and Lambert Wilson. Lana Wachowski returned to direct Resurrections, from a script she co-wrote with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.

Recently, Reeves spoke with Entertainment Weekly and talked about the continuation of Neo and Trinity’s romance.

“When [director Lana Wachowski] approached me, she spoke about having a story to tell which centered around Neo and Trinity, and that sounded really exciting to me,” Reeves explained. “Neo’s getting a second chance at his life, and he’s getting a second chance with the person that he says is ‘the only person I ever loved.’” He previously shared with EW, “The depth of why this film got made is the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo.”

The Matrix Resurrections is now playing in theatres and streaming on HBO Max.

