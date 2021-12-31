No New Matrix Trilogy Plans According to Producer

The release of The Matrix Revolutions in 2003 somewhat definitively wrapped up the stories that would be told in this world when it came to cinematic efforts, leaving many audiences surprised that co-director Lana Wachowski and stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss would return for The Matrix Resurrections. The events of this fourth film, however, have left open a few more doors than the previous film had, leaving fans to wonder when, or if, more installments could be expected, but producer James McTeigue recently noted that there are no plans for sequels, prequels, or an all-new trilogy at the present moment. The Matrix Resurrections is in theaters and on HBO Max now.

“I think, at the moment, it’s just the movie you’ve seen. We’ve got no prequel in mind. We’ve got no sequel in mind. We’ve got no further trilogy,” McTeigue shared with Collider recently. “But I think the film also works where it’s really open to audience interpretation, like what happened in those 60 years before they fished Neo out again, or Thomas Anderson to Neo. When Neo and Trinity are there at the end, and they’re talking with the analyst, what do they actually mean that they’re going to change? So I think that it’s out there, but it’s not in our wheelhouse at the moment.”

While this might seem like a definitive answer, he does specifically say “at the moment,” and there were many moments over the last two decades where even Wachowski shot down the idea of ever making another film. In this regard, it’s hard to say that there definitively will never be another film, just that it isn’t currently in the cards for any of the filmmakers.

Understandably, with the original The Matrix trilogy being such iconic sci-fi adventures, studio Warner Bros. was happy to fund a follow-up experience, with McTeigue addressing that the financial success of Resurrections, as its success could see pressure from the studio to move forward or an underwhelming performance failing to earn the funds for the series’ continuation.

“There’s always the financial part of it. There’s always the filmmakers who want to make the films, and there’s always the studios or the streamers who have the money to facilitate that,” the producer admitted. “So yeah. It’s always a business equation as much as it is a creative equation.”

