The New Mutants Deleted Scenes Revealed

After numerous delays that put the film on the shelf for years, The New Mutants came and went in movie theaters with a lackluster haul at the box office, mostly due to theater closures and low ticket sales from COVID-19. But months after the film hit theaters, it looks like Disney and 20th Century Studios are ready to release the last X-Men on home video with a lot of extra features to go along with it. And if you were wondering about deleted scenes, wonder no more because the Blu-ray listing for The New Mutants confirms they're on the way.

According to the official details from Disney, The New Mutants will include seven deleted scenes on the home video release including the following:

Roberto Suns & Dani Climbs

"She’s a Demon"

"Everybody’s Type" & Chores

Dani’s Nightmare – Alt

"I Need to Cool Off"

"We’re on Lockdown"

Take out the Source

The movie will not feature any director's commentary, but it will include filmmaker Josh Boone in discussion with The New Mutants seminal artist Bill Siekiewicz as they examine the importance of the first X-Men spinoff comic and how it affected the feature film. But for fans hoping to see more these characters, the deleted scenes are likely all we're going to get.

Boone made it clear that The New Mutants is not meant to serve as a bridge to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that producer Kevin Feige didn't have any input on the finished product after Disney inherited the film when they purchased 20th Century Studios.

"I just really finished the process we'd already gotten kind of 70% of the way through before the merger happened," Boone told Den of Geek. "It was nice to have the retrospect of the year where I was off working on The Stand and doing other things to come back and look at it, because we sat there and did other little things here and there."

Boone added, "I love Marvel movies, but we were a Fox Marvel movie. So it's like as far as what that means or what it means to them, I don't have any idea," he added. "We just sort of made the movie we wanted to make at Fox, and we were inherited by Disney. The cast and I would certainly go make another one in a second if we could, and I'd love to see these characters at least carried on in some way because I don't think anybody's got a better young cast."

The New Mutants will hit Blu-ray and DVD on November 17th.