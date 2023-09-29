The Nightmare Before Christmas Starbucks Tumbler Restock Date Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney's Starbucks tumblers are highly collectible, and they're about to release one that fans are going to go nuts for. A tumbler inspired by Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is about to launch, and it is pretty damn exciting a far as cups are concerned. It's set to launch tomorrow, September 29th, and everything you need to know to get one can be found right here. UPDATE: As expected, the tumbler sold out in a heartbeat leaving many fans angry. However, Disney has confirmed that it will return on October 4 at 12AM PT / 3am ET here at the shopDisney website. You'll want to be ready and waiting at launch time.

ORIGINAL: The Nightmare Before Christmas Starbucks tumbler features classic characters like Jack, Sally, and Zero set against a dark grey background. It may or may not glow in the dark by the looks of things. Regardless, expect a quick sellout on this one, so you might not want to take chances by waiting until morning to pick one up. It is expected to launch starting tomorrow, September 29th at 12am PT / 3am ET right here at shopDisney. Official pricing hasn't been announced, but $49.99 is a pretty solid bet. You can take a look at some of the previously announced items in shopDisney's Halloween linep below.

Disney is expanding their Halloween apparel collection with some additions from RSVLTS, purveyors of dapper button down duds for fans of everything from Star Wars to Jurassic Park. Today though, it's all about Disney Halloween favorites Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas. There are three styles to choose from, and you can find details about each one below. UPDATE: Sold out at shopDisney, but RSVLTS has launched an even bigger collection.

Note that all of the shirts are made with KUNUFLEX, which is light and soft for comfort. RSVLTS does a fantastic job packing maximum fandom in a shirt design that still looks pretty classy, and these new Disney styles are perfect examples of that. We're especially fond of the colors and the sketchy style of the NBX Halloween Town design.

The Nightmare Before Christmas ''Bone Daddy'' Button Down Shirt ($72) – See at shopDisney: Allover pattern featuring Jack Skellington, Sally, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Oogie Boogie, Dr. Finkelstein and more.

($72) – See at shopDisney: Allover pattern featuring Jack Skellington, Sally, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Oogie Boogie, Dr. Finkelstein and more. The Nightmare Before Christmas ''Halloween Town'' Button Down Shirt ($72) – See at shopDisney: Allover pattern featuring Spiral Hill, Sally, Mayor, Dr. Finkelstein and other Halloween Town residents.

($72) – See at shopDisney: Allover pattern featuring Spiral Hill, Sally, Mayor, Dr. Finkelstein and other Halloween Town residents. Hocus Pocus ''BOOOOOK'' Button Down Shirt ($72) – See at shopDisney: Allover pattern with excerpts from Book and other icons.

Halloween costumes are great, but you can get in the spooky spirit any day of the week with Hot Topic's Disney Halloween cardigan, which is back on sale for the 2023 season. It features candy corn stripes integrated with knitted Mickey Mouse pumpkin heads, candy, bats, and spiders. It even comes with Mickey Mouse-shaped front pockets and candy corn buttons. You can grab one here at Hot Topic in standard and plus sizes while they last. Hot Topic also has new items available in their own Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas lineups.

Note that Disney also has their Mickey Mouse Halloween spirit jerseys in stock which feature a puffy ''D'' emblem on chest, Disneyland logo on back shoulder, and an allover Mickey Mouse jack o' lantern pumpkin print. As you'll see below, there's a lot more Disney Halloween merch where this came from.

That's right – Disney has officially opened up their Halloween Shop for 2023 with new Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mickey Mouse, and Haunted Mansion items along with new costumes, spooky new home decor, and more. You can browse through Disney's Halloween Shop 2023 right here at shopDisney. To help you get started, we've picked out some of our favorite items below.

Note that shipping is free at shopDisney on orders $79+ using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. For a limited time, they are also offering 20% off select items in their Halloween shop when you purchase $75 or more using the code EEK at checkout.

It took nearly 30 years, but Hocus Pocus did eventually spawn a sequel. 2022's Hocus Pocus 2 saw the return of Midler, Parker, Najimy, and Doug Jones, with the characters once again descending on the town of Salem. The film was released exclusively on Disney+ and quickly became the biggest original movie in the streamer's history.

Given the success of Hocus Pocus 2, it should come as no surprise that a third film is in the works at Disney. Hocus Pocus 3 will be bringing back the director and one of the writers from the hit sequel, with both Anne Fletcher and Jen D'Angelo reportedly returning for the next film.

As of right now, there has been no word as to which characters could appear in Hocus Pocus 3. The Sanderson Sisters are the cornerstone of the franchise, and Hocus Pocus 2 ended up establishing a new trio of main characters. There are also the teens from the original film that didn't make an appearance in the sequel, but could turn up for the third film.

Will The Nightmare Before Christmas Get a Sequel?

Recently, NBX director Henry Selick spoke with Collider about the possibility of a sequel. Selick confirmed that a "sequel has come up several times." He explained, "Initially, they always said, 'But it will have to be CG.' And that was a non-starter for me. It certainly was for [producer] Tim Burton." Selick added making The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed shorts hasn't been discussed, but he could see Burton liking the idea.

"The idea of a short has never come up in the past... I think that Tim might be open to a short," the director detailed. "It would have to be so refreshing...such a new take to justify making a sequel, but a short makes good sense." Selick began to brainstorm, "A short that's about Zero... his viewpoint of the world or a day in his life ... I think that's a fantastic idea. And doable. I predict Tim would back [it] then."