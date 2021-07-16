The Nightmare Before Christmas Official Cookbook Features Spooky Recipes and Crafts

Disney is celebrating Christmas in July The Nightmare Before Christmas style with a new, official cookbook that's loaded with spooky recipes and entertaining ideas inspired by Tim Burton's 1993 film. The book is actually divided into two parts - the first includes over 50 The Nightmare Before Christmas-themed recipes while part two is all about DIY craft ideas for parties.

Written by Kim Laidlaw, Caroline Hall, and Jody Revenson, The Nightmare Before Christmas Cookbook & Entertaining Guide features recipes for appetizers, entrees, desserts, and drinks - including sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegetarian options. The entertaining section of the book includes blueprints and instructions for the Nightmare Before Christmas–themed decorations, activities, invitations, favors, and more. Plus, you can use it for Christmas AND Halloween - though we think that The Nightmare Before Christmas is a year-round thing at this point.

These entertaining ideas are presented as complete The Nightmare Before Christmas events, though you can easily mix and match the ideas to create your own custom NBX party. You can take a look at excerpts from the book in the gallery below.

Pre-orders for The Nightmare Before Christmas Cookbook & Entertaining Guide are available here on Amazon for $23.99, which is 20% off list. Note that you won't be charged until it ships around the August 31st release date, and you'll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs during the pre-order period.

"Brimming with scary good fun, The Nightmare Before Christmas Cookbook & Entertaining Guide has everything you need to plan the perfect party. Is it Halloween? Christmas? Your birthday? No matter the occasion, this book will help you take your next dinner or event from routine to inspired—with a little help from Jack Skellington, Sally, Sandy Claws, and all their friends in Halloween Town."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.