John Krasinski and Steve Carell's friendship is real. The Office co-stars reunite for IF, Krasinski's imaginative new family film about a girl (Cailey Fleming) and her upstairs neighbor (Ryan Reynolds), who have the power to see everyone's imaginary friends (called "IFs"). Carell — who played Michael Scott, the obnoxious but lovable boss of Krasinski's Jim Halpert on the workplace comedy — voices Blue, a purple-furred imaginary friend that joins Bea and Cal on their magical adventure to reconnect other forgotten IFs with their kids.

It's also about reconnecting Krasinski and Carell, with IF marking their first major collaboration since The Office (which Carell exited as a series regular after seven seasons in 2011). A just-released IF featurette titled "Steve Carell and John Krasinski: The Reunion," below, documents the mini Office reunion — and captures the moment the Dunder Mifflin alums hugged it out in person for the first time in years.

"Blue is played by Steve Carell, who happens to be a dear friend. We actually worked together on this little thing a long time ago," director, writer, producer, and co-star Krasinski says in the behind-the-scenes featurette. When Carell points out that their "intimate" reunion was caught on camera, Krasinski quips, "I just love that this is the fifth take." They then reset for a sillier, over-the-top redo —topped off with a spit take.

"He's the same guy. He's exactly the same guy, and he's such a great director," Carell said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert about being directed by Krasinski for the first time since The Office. "On The Office, it was so easy because we were all super good friends and we were all supporting each other, and we all wanted each other to succeed. When one of the cast or one of the writers became a director, everyone would totally be behind them. So it was kind of easy."

In IF, Krasinski directs a cast that includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and late Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr. (An Officer and a Gentleman) as IFs Blossom and Lewis. The star-studded ensemble also features the voices of Emily Blunt, Blake Lively, Matt Damon, George Clooney, Maya Rudolph, Bradley Cooper, Jon Stewart, Sam Rockwell, Sebastian Maniscalco, Awkwafina, Richard Jenkins, Keegan Michael Key, Matthew Rhys, Christopher Meloni, and Krasinski as the most unique imaginary friends ever dreamed up in a movie.

IF opens only in theaters May 17.