UFO Documentary The Phenomenon Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

Reports and theories about UFOs date back centuries, but it was in the '40s and '50s that claims about intergalactic travelers really heated up, due in large part to a reported crash near Roswell, New Mexico in 1947. While a number of eyewitnesses have claimed it was an otherworldly vessel, the government has claimed it was merely an incident involving a weather balloon, igniting a mistrust between UFO enthusiasts and the American government that grows stronger every day. The new documentary The Phenomenon aims to uncover the truth behind these cover-ups, which has just gotten the above new trailer ahead of its digital release on October 6th.

The film is described, "Director James Fox’s explosive documentary is being hailed as the most credible examination of the longstanding cover-up and global mystery involving unidentified aerial phenomenon. Including shocking testimony from high-ranking government and military officials, NASA Astronauts, other credible sources, and riveting never-before-seen footage, the timely film also reveals the monumental events behind the NY Times’ recent bombshell disclosure of The Pentagon’s secret UFO Program, and provides eye-opening evidence that mankind is not alone in the universe."

"Senator Harry Reid calls it ,'Meritorious. It makes the incredible credible.' Former Senior CIA Officer Jim Semivan, calls it 'the most important documentary of the year.' Dr. Jacques Vallee says, '70 years of secrecy has led to this. The most credible documentary ever made about UFOs.' George Knapp calls it 'a definitive examination of an enduring global mystery. This film will land on an unsuspecting Earth with the force of an alien invasion.'

"Narrated by Peter Coyote, the film includes Senator Harry Reid, President Clinton, John Podesta, White House Chief of Staff for Clinton and advisor to Obama, Governor Bill Richardson, former U.S Department of Defense Senior Intelligence Official, Christopher Mellon, NASA Astronauts, Governor Fife Symington, and Dr. Jacques Vallee, who was portrayed in Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

Given the vastness of the universe, some would argue just how improbable it is to consider that humans are the only "intelligent" beings that exist, while others would argue that it's this exact vastness that would make it so unlikely another lifeform could ever encounter Earth. For now, we're merely left to speculate and determine our own answers.

You can head to The Phenomenon's official website for more details before it is made available digitally on October 6th.

