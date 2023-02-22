The Pope's Exorcist Trailer Starring Russell Crowe Released

Russell Crowe's trailer for The Pope's Exorcist debuted today and fans are excited about the moody horror picture. April 14 will be the big release date for the Oscar-winner. Julius Avery is directing this effort, hot off the success of Overlord in 2018. Father Garbiele Amorth serves as the titular exorcist in this story. He was a real-life priest who performed these ceremonies for the Vatican. He's said to have completed 100,000 exorcisms over the course of his life. Screen Gems is excited to see what this movie can do as horror remains one of the consistent draws at theaters since things opened back up. Evan Spiliotopoulos handled the original script and Chuck MacLean helped with revisions. Check out the clip for yourself down below!

Here's how Sony Pictures describes the upcoming film, "Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican (Academy Award®-winner Russell Crowe), The Pope's Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy's terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden."

Amorth's book, which the movie borrows from, details his experience as an exorcist in Rome. Unsurprisingly, as is the case for these narratives, the story is a top-seller over time. Europe especially loved An Exorcist Tells His Story. Too many editions to really keep count, in fact. So, it will be interesting to see how the horror movie does when it hits theaters.

Crowe Has Been Very Busy Lately

Last year, fans got to see the star in Thor: Love and Thunder. Over in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he played Zeus with a bit of silly irreverence. While pleasing to some, the big event for a lot of people would be him revisiting his iconic role in Gladiator. While that sequel is coming up, and will not involve his performance, it's clear he's not shying away from big budget projects like that completely. In the run-up to Love and Thunder, Crowe was all-in. He changed his profile picture to Zeus and impressed the normal Thor cast with his theatrics. Chris Hemsworth told Disney that working with Crowe was fantastic and praised the experience overall.

"I never thought I'd see the day where Russell would appear on screen with hints at Gladiator imagery, yet with a wink-totally self-deprecating. He didn't hold back. I'm such a fan. I have been since I first started acting. There's such a weight and a seriousness to his performances and to him, as an individual, from afar. But meeting him, he has a great sense of humor and did whatever Taika asked on set, which was mind-blowing. And it was really fun to play with the mythology, going from Norse to Greek mythology – Taika pulls all these worlds together," Hemsworth revealed.

Do you think you'll be checking out Crowe's latest? Let us know down in the comments!