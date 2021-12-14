Sony Pictures CEO Speaks Out on Tom Holland’s Future as Spider-Man After No Way Home

Earlier this month Spider-Man fans got some big news when producer Amy Pascal revealed that there are plans for at least three more Spider-Man movies and, more than that, she said at the time that those films would involve both the MCU and Tom Holland. Since that announcement there’s been all sorts of speculation — and even a little bit of debunking by Holland himself — but tonight at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman spoke out on Holland’s future as Spidey after the eagerly anticipated film and it turns out he’ll be back sooner than we thought.

Speaking with ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, Rothman clarified the “lendback” situation with characters and that Sony has one lendback left to give to Marvel but stressed that Sony and Marvel have a “terrific working relationship.”

“No specific plans,” Rothman said. “But it’s reciprocal. We lend one, then they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie, so we have one more lend back that is committed. But the thing that I can say, and this is actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship and I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue, but there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment because the truth of the matter is we gotta ride this puppy and see what happens.”

Rothman’s comments line up with reports that while nothing has been made official regarding a future Spider-Man trilogy with Holland, Sony and Marvel continue to have a close working relationship with an eye toward future collaboration, but also adds the additional element that Holland will have at least one more turn as Spider-Man in an upcoming MCU film, though of course now speculation on exactly what film we’ll next see the webslinger in is sure to begin in earnest, with many already wondering if perhaps that film will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, “With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

Jon Watts directed Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, with Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J. B. Smoove as Julius Dell, and Benedict Wong as Wong. It also features several actors reprising their villain roles from previous Spider-Man movies, including Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, and Rhys Ifans as the Lizard.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17th.

