Sony Pictures TV Boss Comments on Status of Spider-Man Universe Shows

Things have been rather quiet regarding the slate of TV shows in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, but the president of Sony Pictures Television has commented on their status. While Tom Holland's Spider-Man swings on the big screen, moves are being made to continue broadening the franchise's appeal. We have the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releasing this summer, and other movies like Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and Madame Web introducing new characters. As far as TV shows go, Cindy Moon will headline Silk: Spider Society for Amazon/MGM. While speaking about her new role as President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, Katherine Pope was asked by Deadline where things stand with the Spider-Man Universe of shows.

"It's a huge focus certainly for all of us here, and for me in particular. I was already a fan of Angela Kang, so I'm really, really excited to be working with her on Silk. She's just brilliant and a total pro," Katherine Pope told Deadline about Sony's focus on the live-action Spider-Man shows for Prime Video and MGM+.

She added, "This is also an example of working really closely with Tom Rothman and Sanford Panitch, and the motion picture group, to make sure that we are in lockstep with them and also executing at the same level. They've done such an incredible job with that franchise, so we want to make sure we're executing at that level."

Silk: Spider Society Showrunner Breaks Silence on New Spider-Man Series

Silk: Spider Society is being developed for Prime Video and will be written and produced by The Walking Dead's Angela Kang, who will also serve as showrunner. After Silk: Spider Society was announced, Kang shared her excitement over the series on social media.

"Was a lot going on when this was announced, so a little belatedly, here's my new gig 🕸️🕷️," Kang wrote on Instagram. "I love this character and working with @phillordy & @chrizmillr is as delightful as you'd imagine. Grateful to Lord Miller + Amy Pascal, @sptv & my new creative home @amazonstudios for the opportunity to tell the story of @marvel's Cindy Moon/Silk/실크!"

When the series was announced, Kang released a statement, which reads: "I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Amazon Studios family for this next chapter of my career. I look forward to working with the executive team on diverse, character-forward, watercooler shows for a global audience and am so excited to dive into my first challenge-bringing Korean-American superhero Silk to life on screen."

What Is Amazon's Silk: Spider Society About?

Amazon describes Silk: Spider Society as follows: "Based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, Silk: Spider Society is inspired by the Marvel comics and follows Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk."