The Rock Shares Behind-the-Scenes Jumanji Sequel Pic of a “Killer Combo”

2019 is another big year for franchise movies and sequels, and one of the last on the list to look forward to is the upcoming sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Much of the movie’s cast has been keeping fans informed on production in various social media posts, and the latest Instagram photo from Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock shows the actor striking a deadly post with co-star, Karen Gillan.

“Killer combo. Dr. Bravestone with the one and only, Ruby Roundhouse aka The Killer of Men. Brilliantly played by my partner in awkward teenage love & crime,” he wrote.

“Thanks! My secret is.. I’m not acting. I actually kill men,” Gillan commented. “Also… ‘Awkward teenage love and crime’ is the name of my autobiography.”

The “awkward teenage loves” hint makes us think their game avatars will be taken over by the same teens from the previous movie. While this hasn’t been confirmed, the last movie’s teen actors, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, are all signed on for the new film. Gillan and Johnson are also re-teaming up with Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, and Rhys Darby. The movie will also see an exciting line-up of new additions, including Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Dania Ramirez.

Many fans commented on Johnson’s post, excited to see some behind-the-scenes action.

“Unstoppable combo,” @brookexo.uwu replied.

“I am waiting and super exited for this movie,” @thesamarfrund wrote.

“The greatest Rock in the desert,” @roadtogloryjil added.

Even Josh Brolin, who plays Gillan’s onscreen dad (well, ruthless “adopted” father) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe commented on the post with four hearts and a raised fist emoji. We love the support!

You can catch Gillan in theaters now in Avengers: Endgame, and Johnson next in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which hits theaters on August 2nd.

The latest installment of the Jumanji franchise is scheduled for release on December 13th.

