The Rock Celebrates Jungle Cruise Being No. 1 at the Box Office

Jungle Cruise was released this weekend, and it is having an amazing first weekend by pandemic standards. The movie has already grossed $90 million worldwide, and the film's star, Dwayne Johnson, has teased that a sequel could be in the works. While Jungle Cruise is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a mediocre critics score of 63%, the film's audience score is currently at a very impressive 93%. In fact, Johnson took to Twitter this week to celebrate the audience score and share that it's the highest of his career. The Rock is clearly loving the love for Jungle Cruise and even took to Instagram yesterday to thank fans for making it the number one movie in the world.

"Saturday swoop in to say THANK YOU for making JUNGLE CRUISE the #1 Movie in the World

🌍🙏🏾 Many challenges we faced but ultimately we stayed the course and delivered for families around the world in THEATERS and in your LIVING ROOMS this weekend!!! For now, I’ll just say that word on the streets is JUNGLE CRUISE is performing in the market place by a measure that no other movie has done this summer…..⬆️🔥🔥⬆️ I’ll share more tomorrow (Sunday) once I get confirmations because I have YOU TO THANK! Back to work ~ sip your ZO, now LFG!!! 💪🏾," Johnson wrote. You can watch his video in the post below:

"Disney’s Jungle Cruise debuted at #1 this weekend, opening to an estimated total of more than $90M globally, including $34.2M in domestic box office, $27.6M in international box office, and over $30M in Disney+ Premier Access consumer spend globally," the company shared in a recent press release. "Jungle Cruise is the perfect summer adventure film, bringing a beloved theme park attraction to both the big screen and living rooms in a way that only Disney can. We remain focused on offering consumer choice during these unprecedented times, and it is clear that fans and families value the ability to make decisions on how they prefer to enjoy Disney’s best-in-class storytelling.”

"It's such a cool dynamic to watch because they're polarized from each other," Emily Blunt recently shared with ET Online about her and Johnson's characters. "They have such different philosophies on life and their sense of humor, like how they walk into every day, it's just completely the antithesis of one another. So, I think it makes for this really fun interplay between them that's reminiscent of those Romancing the Stone films ... That clash of like two people that are kind of storming into each other's world."

