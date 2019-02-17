The Rock Celebrates Wrapping on ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’

Last month, it was announced that Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw wrapped production and the film’s star is officially celebrating. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock took to Twitter and Instagram to celebrate the completion of the first ever Fast & Furious spin-off film.

“HOBBS & SHAW – that’s a wrap. My gratitude runs deep in sayin’ this goodbye. To EVERYONE who committed their talents and time to making our movie as great as it can be and for putting their trust in me to help drive this passion project forward – THANK YOU. This production will always be more than a movie to me. It’s represents a soul, a DNA, a toughness, a perseverance and a CULTURE. I love you all and a big fa’afetai tele lava again for trusting me on this one. Audience always comes first… and they’re gonna have a f****** blast,” he wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attached is a video of the actor hugging the film’s director, David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde), and giving a speech to the crew about why the film is “very special”.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank all you guys,” he said. The actor’s Twitter post was a little less sentimental.

That’s an official wrap on HOBBS & SHAW.

Me and my pasty asshole partner here can’t wait for you to see it.

Oh the fun you’ll have…

AUG 2nd worldwide.@SevenBucksProd //t.co/BwfD0O1tVm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 17, 2019

“That’s an official wrap on HOBBS & SHAW. Me and my pasty asshole partner here can’t wait for you to see it. Oh the fun you’ll have… AUG 2nd worldwide,” he wrote. Johnson loves making jokes about his co-star, Jason Statham.

The movie’s last chunk of filming was done in Hawaii after the first portion of production wrapped in London in December.

Following Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham), this new movie will be focusing on an alliance between the two characters, who have had a rocky history during their time in the franchise.

Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker). The character eventually learns that our main protagonists are the good guys and joins their crew for the remainder of the franchise.

Shaw entered the films as a villain, initially killing a prominent member of Toretto’s crew in the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6. However, after spending the seventh film as the main antagonist, Shaw returned to number eight as a good guy.

In addition to Johnson and Statham, the upcoming movie is set to star Eiza González (Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel), Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Crown), Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok, Pacific Rim), and Eddie Marsan (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde).

Now that Hobbs & Shaw is completed, we’re on the lookout for the start of production on Fast & Furious 9, which was originally expected to start filming this month, but has been reportedly moved to June.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw will hit theaters on August 2nd.