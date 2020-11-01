The Rock Director Michael Bay Pens Touching Tribute to Sean Connery

✖

It was announced yesterday, October 31st, that legendary Scottish actor Sean Connery passed away at age 90. Connery was known for many roles, including playing James Bond. In fact, Bond actors Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig both paid tribute to the late actor on social media. Connery also received some love yesterday from the folks at Lucasfilm who worked with him on Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade back in 1989. Another iconic movie that featured Connery was Michael Bay's 1996 action flick The Rock. In fact, Bay is the latest person to have worked with Connery to write a special tribute in his honor.

"He was a legend," Bay shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "We all have a few teachers in our careers. The ones that imprint something special on your being. Teachers that you haven’t seen in 20 years, but you still remember their wisdom like yesterday. Sean Connery was one of those for me."

Bay added, "I was young-dumb, doing my second movie, The Rock. I had heard he was notoriously tough on directors. I was terrified when I gave him my first direction: 'Uh, Sean can you please do that less charming.' He said, 'Sure, boy!' 'Boy' was the nickname he gave me."

The director also shared that Connery was "notoriously thrifty and practical" and that he taught him "so much about acting and the craft." Bay also shared a "funny story," which you can read below:

"Car chase: Sean driving and I'm alone filming him. He slams the brakes; my head hits the window. He says, 'You OK?' I say, 'No, the Disney folks are here to kick my butt for being two days over schedule.' Sean, with that sly look, says, 'You want me to help?' Cut to: Having lunch with the Disney execs in a third-grade classroom, sitting at tiny tables and chairs. We looked like giants. I announce that Mr. Connery would like to visit and say hi. Sean comes in, sits down across from the open-mouthed executives."

He continued, "In classic Sean Connery style, he belts out in his Scottish brogue: 'This boy is doing a good job, and you’re living in your Disney F*cking Ivory Tower and we need more fucking money!!' Without missing a beat, they responded. 'OK. How much?' He did it because he loved movies. He loved excellence and doing the best he could. His work ethic was bar none, the best I’ve ever experienced."

In addition to playing 007 and Indiana Jones' father, Connery was known for The Untouchables, Highlander, The Hunt for Red October, Finding Forrester, and much more. The actor's last live-action film role was in 2003's The League of Extraordinary Gentleman.

Our thoughts are with Connery's family and friends.