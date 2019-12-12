The Rock’s Latest Jumanji Press Tour Video Features Kevin Hart Having “Tummy Issues”

✖

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock are at it again! The two co-stars embarked on their global press tour this week to promote Jumanji: The Next Level and they've been having tons of fun together. From body-swap photos to competing videos, it's clear Hart and Johnson enjoy each other's company (even though they pretend not to). In The Rock's latest video, he chronicles Hart's unfortunate journey after consuming too many espressos.

"When @kevinhart4real slams 3 espressos for energy ☕️ 💩 I had no idea how bad Kev's stomach got after slamming three cups back to back - until I looked and saw him slumped over while we talked to journalists for our JUMANJI press junket. Then the smell hit me 😷 Like the pro he is, he finished all our press. Then had to change his pants👖 This one will always be one of my all time favs," Johnson wrote.

Hart shared the same video and captioned it, "Those espressos destroyed my stomach...I lit @therock up! Sorry man."

Jumanji: The Next Level will also see the return of Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas. Rhys Darby and the first film's cast of teens, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, will also be returning in some capacity. Franchise newcomers include Danny Glover, Danny DeVito, Awkwafina, and Dania Ramirez.

Also returning is director Jake Kasdan, who is working with a script from Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Last year, Kasdan spoke about his love for this revitalized franchise and seemed excited about what's to come.

"It's a big part of what we've all loved about that story and that movie was that it was this big fantasy that has kind of like a real kind of like strong, emotional center to it, and I do think that's a big part of what DJ responded to about it in the first place, and I know it's a big part of what I loved about it," Kasdan said. "So part of the challenge of figuring out how it continues is to keep that alive in ways that feel earned and, you know, like a true continuation of the story."

Jumanji: The Next Level will arrive in theaters on December 13th.