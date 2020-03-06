The Rock Is “Pumped” to See Disney’s Live-Action Mulan

Disney’s next live-action remake, Mulan, has hit some bumps in the road recently. The upcoming film is set to be released in the United States this month, but it was recently revealed that the movie’s release in China will be delayed indefinitely over Coronavirus concerns. Disney fans were also upset to discover the reason Li Shang won’t be appearing in the movie. According to producer Jason Reed, the beloved character from the animated film was cut due to the #MeToo movement, but many fans believe Disney was just afraid to further explore the character’s bisexuality. However, despite these setbacks, the film is still tracking an $85 million opening weekend. This news recently caught the attention of Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, who tweeted about his excitement for the film.

While some people plan to boycott the movie, The Rock definitely seems to be on board for this adaptation of the beloved animated feature from 1998. “Been waiting for this one! Pumped to see it! Great job team @asadayaz,” Johnson wrote. As you can see, the actor tagged Asad Ayaz, who is the President of Marketing for Walt Disney Studios. You can check out Johnson’s tweet below:

Been waiting for this one! Pumped to see it! Great job team @asadayaz

https://t.co/uwfVfPlEyl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 5, 2020

“Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

Mulan hits theaters on March 27th.