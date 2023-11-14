The Rock Says He Would Consider Running for President Down the Road

Johnson is touched that people keep asking, but wants to put his kids first.

It has been almost a decade, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson still has not ruled out the possibility of one day running for public office. The actor and wrestler, who has been pursued by political parties in the past, has yet to throw his hat into the ring, but maintains a "never say never" attitude about becoming the President of the United States one day. In 2016, voters discouraged by the choices of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump urged Johnson to run, leading to some of his earliest public comments on the topic. Nearly eight years later, the conversation is back again (possibly because voters are no happier with this year's choices).

In 2021, a Newsweek poll revealed that 46 percent of Americans would support Johnson if he were to run for president. Not long after that, he was name-checked as the President in an episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- albeit one that was set in 2045, thanks to the series' time-traveling premise.

"This run-for-president talk has kind of been in the ether for the past couple of years, and it never stops being surreal," Johnson told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, adding that if he were to do so it would be "down the road," thanks to family obligations.

"I know what that's like to have an occupation that takes me away from being a daddy," Johnson said.

His oldest child is 22, and during her chidlhood, he was hustling early in his career, trying to make ends meet. He says that this time around, he wants to be much more present for his younger kids, "and that's the most important thing to me."

You can see the conversation below.

Johnson's youngest child is 5 years old right now, so it's likely if he were to run, it would be close to the Legends of Tomorrow timeline after all.

"I don't think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club – but if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve you, the people," Johnson recently said in an Instagram post.

Last season, Johnson's character ran for President on Young Rock, in a story that took place in 2032. As for running in real life, back in 2016 Johnson addressed the growing support for a Presidential run from him, and while he didn't say he was planning on it, he did say if he could make a difference he would do it.