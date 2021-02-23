The Undertaker Endorses The Rock for President

✖

When Dwayne Johnson's Young Rock series kicked off last week by depicting The Rock running for President of the United States in 2032 it got fans wondering if "The People's Champ" will ever actually run for office. He teased the idea of doing so before and stated in a recent interview with USA TODAY that he'd be up for it if enough people wanted to see it happen. He said at the time, "I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted. Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people...So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

It turns out you can add The Undertaker to the list of people who want to see it happen. "The Deadman" (real name Mark Calaway) gave a recent interview with TMZ Sports where he openly supported Johnson's presidential bid.

"That man works his tail off and he dives in wholeheartedly in everything that he does and if he gets his mindset that he wants to make a run at politics, ya know what? I think he'll do it," he said.

"He's so charming, he's so witty, I think he can be the uniter that people are looking for," he later added. "I know that he has the charisma. Maybe all it would take would be 1 eyebrow, and he'd look at the left, raise the eyebrow. Look at the right, raise an eyebrow and hit 'em with 'the People's Elbow.'"

Johnson explained in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that the presidential storyline was something he initially pushed back on.

"It was our show creator, Nahnatchka Khan, who is just such a brilliant woman," Johnson explained. "First of all, we wanted to figure out three points of my life that were defining times. When I was 10 years old living here in Hawaii, when I was 15 years old after multiple arrests and doing a lot of things I shouldn't be doing. And then when I was 18 years old, when I started to get my life a little bit back on track going to the University of Miami. Then she had said, 'Well, ultimately the audience is going to want to see you. What's a creative way that we can infuse you into the show?'"

"I said, 'I don't know, it feels a little political.' And she goes, 'Well there might be a few people who want to see you run for president, so think about it,'" he continued. "So I went home, I talked to Lauren (Hashian, Johnson's wife), as you and I do we go home and talk to our wives. Lauren said, 'I think you should do it, I think it's great.'"

The newest episode of Young Rock airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC on Tuesday night.