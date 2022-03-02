The Rock Shares Highlight Reel of Kevin Hart and Him “Giving Each Other Sh*t”

When it comes to celebrity friendships, we love a fun duo who likes to joke around, and there are very few co-stars who do fake feuds better than Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. However, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock and Kevin Hart are could give Deadpool and Wolverine a run for their money. The Jumanji and Central Intelligence co-stars love to give each other a hard time, and Johnson just took to Instagram to share a highlight reel of some of their best frenemy moments.

“This shit with my brother for life @kevinhart4real had me cracking up!! When we get on a roll it’s game over 😂😂 ⛓ 🐶 🐪 🪨 Just two dudes who work hard and love giving each other shit. I’m always rooting you on K 👊🏾 #Brothers4Life @sportscenter,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. Hart also shared the video, writing, “This is f*cking hilarious. Always a good time with the big fella @therock …. My brother for life!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh.” You can check out the funny compilation video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, both Johnson and Hart have some fun projects to look forward to. Johnson will be seen making his DC debut later this year in Black Adam, and Hart signed a big deal with Netflix last year. However, many fans are waiting for Johnson and Hart to team up again, which will hopefully be happening in another Jumanji film. During a recent chat with Collider, producer Hiram Garcia revealed that studios have wanted to make sequels to several of Johnson’s movies, but the actor is picky about which projects he returns to because “he would literally never not be working” if he said yes to everything. However, Garcia did tease what fans can expect from Jumanji 4.

“It’s going to happen. It’s going to happen, for sure. We have a really big vision for that third Jumanji movie,” Garcia shared. “We just were discussing the pitch the other day. We’re bringing it into Sony shortly. But that movie’s going to happen. It’s going to happen after Red One, but that timing actually works out well with all of the actors scheduled anyway. As you can imagine, Kevin [Hart] is super busy doing a million things, just like DJ is. All of the actors are super busy. So the timing is going to work out great, but we have a really great pitch for the movie we’re about to bring into the studio, probably going to get a script written soon. Sometime after Red One, Jumanji’s going to be on deck once it’s ready to go, and we have a really big vision for that movie.”

Would you like to see Johnson and Hart team up again? Tell us in the comments!