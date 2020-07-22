Kevin Hart Hysterically Rips Dwayne Johnson's Action Movies

✖

Kevin Hart hysterically ripped Dwayne Johnson’s action movies in a recent interview. The Rock and the comedian are quickly becoming a package deal as they have teamed on multiple projects in the last couple of years. Now, Hart is letting more of that good-natured banter between the two fly in a new interview with EW. The funnyman was talking about his new project on Quibi, Die Hart, and it doesn’t sound like viewers should expect and action movie pivots from the comedian anytime soon. Despite him having some uptempo sequences in recent projects like Jumanji and a cameo in Hobbs & Shaw, Hart is probably going to stick to making people laugh for now. However, the inevitable full-octane buddy comedy with both actors doing outlandish stunts is probably coming soon.

“Not Dwayne Johnson-type of stuff, because those things are stupid,” Hart joked. “My things are gonna be a lot better. I lined up like 13 projects already, all action. One of them is called This Building Ain't Mine. Another project is called I'm Not What You Think I Used To Be. It's about robots. There's another one called Spy I, Robot I. Smith Mr. And Mrs. Just working titles. Possible Mission. Don't Train My Dog, I Got This.”

Hart is also battling his way back from that scary car accident, although he’s been able to work it’s going to be a while before the comedian is back at 100%. He previously shared what he’s learned from that experience on Instagram.

“Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control. No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control, and at the end of the day, it can all be over, man,” he wrote. “You know, when God talks you got to listen. I swear life is funny because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed most. In this case, I honestly feel like god basically told me to sit down. You know, when you’re moving too fast and you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see.”

“But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I’m thankful for my family, for my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and that have been with me because you stood by me,” he added. “My fans, thankful for all of your love and support. So don’t take today for granted, because tomorrow is not a promise. More importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

