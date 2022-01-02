Dwayne Johnson’s Producing Partner Confirms Studios Want Sequels for These Surprising Movies

It’s been many years since Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock started his moviemaking career, and he now has 100 acting credits to his name. The star has been involved with some big franchises over the years and has made successful sequels to his bigger hits. Recently, Johnson’s producing partner, Hiram Garcia, had a chat with Collider and spoke about some of Johnson’s big successes, and revealed which movies the studios wanted follow-ups to.

“It’s funny that you say that, and the truth is people always ask because we’re in a very fortunate situation where our partners always want a sequel to everything, right? It’s a matter of our slate and the stories we want to tell. We’re very calculating in what we want to tell, but, look, if our studio partners had their ways, they want a Journey 2: Mysterious Island sequel, they want a San Andreas sequel, they want a Rampage sequel. It’s like all of those movies, the studio was clamoring for a sequel, but we felt collectively, ‘Look, we told a great version of the story. Now, we want to go to tell another story somewhere else,’” Garcia shared.

He continued, “But it is a very funny thing where if he did the sequel for everything that there was a request for a sequel, he would literally never not be working. He’s just been very selective about what he chooses to come back for sequels. So the Fast Universe was one of those, obviously Jumanji. We have very big plans, obviously, for the DC Universe, if the fans perceive the way we want. We have a lot of stories planned for that. But it is a challenge of balancing, ‘Okay, what are the sequels we’re going to do,’ because we’ve been very fortunate that the majority of the projects we’ve done, there’s been a request for sequel, and his availability has always been the thing that made it a challenge.”

Of course, fans of The Rock have some more sequels to look forward to, but folks are most excited for his upcoming DC debut. In addition to Johnson in the titular role, Black Adam is set to feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast.

