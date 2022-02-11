Ryan Reynolds Sends Hugh Jackman Hilarious Gift For Opening Night of The Music Man

The road to Broadway’s latest The Music Man revival has been a long one. Previews were originally supposed to begin in September of 2020 with the official opening night set for October 15th, 2020. However, all Broadway performances were pushed back, and The Music Man ended up having its first preview on December 20th, 2021. Unfortunately, previews were off to a rocky start when Jackman’s co-star Sutton Foster tested positive for COVID and Jackman soon followed. However, the show was finally able to have its official opening night this week, and Jackman received a lot of well-wishes from his friends, including Ryan Reynolds. Of course, Reynolds and Jackman have an ongoing faux feud, so Reynolds’ gift was unsurprisingly hilarious.

“I have the most amazing friends. Gorgeous flowers, champagne and heartfelt well wishes. I am blessed. And then … there’s him,” Jackman wrote on Instagram. “Haunting,” Reynolds added in the comments. The post includes one photo of Reynolds with a post-it note message, “Hugh, good luck with your little show. I’ll be watching.” The second image is some very intense art of Reynolds, and the third is a video of Jackman seeing it for the first time. You can check it all out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reynolds and Jackman have both hilarious and heartwarming interactions with each other on social media, and they’ve been involved with a series of pranks against each other. When Reynolds was promoting Free Guy last year, he teased he had some more pranks up his sleeve when it comes to his former co-star. While chatting with Jess Cagle, Reynolds was shown some things that Jackman had said about him in the past.

“First of all, only Hugh Jackman would call it dog poo, it’s dog sh*t, Hugh, let’s get with the program here. Um, and you know, this year I had this great shot that I was going to send him. I was going to send him like a sushi platter, but the whole thing was just made out of old Band-aids,” Reynolds shared.

Cagle asked if they should edit that out to keep the prank a surprise, and Reynolds replied, “Yes, please. It didn’t. No, actually it’s fine. There’s a dozen other that are coming that are different, uh, different fun surprises, all equally life-threatening.”

