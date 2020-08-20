The Russo Brothers Tease Cherry Trailer

✖

The latest collaboration between Tom Holland and Joe and Anthony Russo is around the corner, and fans are eager to see the first trailer for the film. Last month, the directors told ComicBook.com that they were "weeks away" from completing the film and that the trailer was coming soon. Based on their latest Instagram post, we have to suspect the time is drawing near.

In a throwback video shared by AGBO Films, Holland is joined by his Spider-Man co-stars, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The three actors discuss what they would do if they become a superhero, and Zendaya jokes that Holland would rob a bank. The video then cuts to an image of Holland in Cherry, robbing a bank. "Not the Cherry trailer, but @tomholland2013 has been scheming for a while," AGBO wrote. The video was later shared by the Russo Brothers, who captioned it, "Likely story..." You can watch the video below:

Considering the Russos dropped another small tease on Instagram last week, we have to assume the trailer for Cherry is coming very, very soon. Cherry is being adapted from the book of the same name and follows “an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder” who “becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.”

Despite much of Hollywood having been shut down during the pandemic in 2020, the Russo Brothers and the AGBO Films team have been able to keep work going on Cherry. "We're in the scoring phase right now, so we're finishing our sound mix in about a month. A score will be done, I think in about two weeks," Joe Russo told ComicBook.com last month. "So we're getting depth, we're getting close to the point where the movie will be completed. We're just weeks away."

The film was originally expected to arrive in 2020. This seems to be the plan, still, although a release date and distribution plan have not yet been solidified. "It's complicated time right now to figure out what the release for it looks like and when we want that release to happen," Joe Russo explains.

"I think it's an Oscar worthy performance," Joe Russo said in a previous interview. "I think [Tom Holland] is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut-wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

