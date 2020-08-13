Cherry: Russo Brothers Tease Look At Tom Holland Movie

✖

Tom Holland's Cherry is getting closer and closer to fully revealing itself to the world. The highly-anticipated film which reunited Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo with Spider-Man actor Holland could be releasing a trailer any day now. In the mean time, the Russo Brothers have been hard at work on the film and are eager to share some looks at it with the Cherry Army which has been enthusiastically waiting for more information. Holland's fans got a trailer for his other upcoming movie earlier on Thursday and now the Russo's are offering up a tease in the form of a photo from working on Cherry's post-production.

Despite much of Hollywood having been shut down during the pandemic in 2020, the Russo Brothers and the AGBO Films team have been able to keep work going on Cherry. "We're in the scoring phase right now, so we're finishing our sound mix in about a month. A score will be done, I think in about two weeks," Joe Russo told ComicBook.com in early July. "So we're getting depth, we're getting close to the point where the movie will be completed. We're just weeks away."

Check out the photo from the Russo Brothers as it was posted to Instagram below!

View this post on Instagram #Cherry DI... A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers) on Aug 13, 2020 at 9:50am PDT

Cherry was originally expected to arrive in theaters in 2020. This seems to be the plan, still, although a release date and distribution plan have not yet been revealed as plans are worked out behind the scenes and filmmakers adapt to a new world of cinema in the uncharted global climate. "It's complicated time right now to figure out what the release for it looks like and when we want that release to happen," Joe Russo explains. While many theaters remain shuddered, they are aiming to open up around the time the film will be reaching its completion. Still, the Russo Bros. relationship with Netflix after the success of Extraction could also see the film land on the streaming service.

When Cherry does arrive, the powerful Cherry Army on social media eager to see Holland in action is going to be satisfied if Joe Russo's perspective is any indication. "I think it's an Oscar worthy performance," Joe Russo said in a previous interview. "I think he is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't a seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

Are you excited for Cherry? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.