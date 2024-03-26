The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story Releases Teaser Trailer

Sony Pictures has dropped a teaser trailer for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse animated short. While fans patiently wait for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Sony is taking audiences back to the Spider-Verse in The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story. Instead of watching Miles Morales battle The Spot or his alternate evil twin, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story features the young Spider-Man battling the all-too-familiar foe known as anxiety. The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story is scheduled for release on March 27th, but today there's a teaser trailer giving a sneak peek.

"Tomorrow, March 27, you can watch #TheSpiderWithin: A Spider-Verse Story. The full short film debuts on YouTube, in partnership with the #KevinLoveFund and the mental-health focused curriculum, #TheHeroWithin," a post on the SpiderVerse account on X (formerly Twitter) reads. As the post states, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story is in partnership with former NBA All-Star Kevin Love's fund, which promotes mental health. The teaser trailer shows Miles Morales arriving back home, with his father's voice in the background making a fuss about Miles showing up at home late. Miles tries to relax on his bed, but can't stop thinking about his heroic acts as Spider-Man, lifting debris off the ground with his mask torn up.

What is The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story about?

The description for The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story reads, "Miles Morales struggles to balance his responsibilities as a teenager, friend, and student while acting as Brooklyn's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. After a particularly challenging day living with these pressures, Miles experiences a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety and learn that reaching out for help can be just as brave an act as protecting his city from evil."

"The Spider Within is the inaugural short of Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks's new LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers) program. The program connects up-and-coming filmmakers from underrepresented groups with creative and executive leadership to produce a short film utilizing an existing pipeline from an upcoming feature film," Animation Is Film Festival adds. "This program will feature the North American Premiere of the film, followed by a panel with Jarelle Dampier (Director), Khaila Amazan (Writer), Clara Chan (VFX supervisor), and Joe Darko (animation supervisor), moderated by Michelle Raimo-Kouyate and David Schulenburg (Producers/LENS Program Creators)."

You can catch The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story on the Sony Pictures Animation YouTube channel tomorrow, March 27th.