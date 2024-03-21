Spider-Verse Animated Short Announced by Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's animated short is getting a special YouTube premiere. Variety reports that The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story will be going live on Sony Pictures Animation's YouTube channel on March 27. Fans can tune-in for Miles Morales facing the all-too-relatable foe of anxiety. Balancing all your responsibilities is hard as Spider-Man, but it can be just as hard for people out there watching the movies. Sony Pictures Imageworks teams with the animation squad to bring The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story to life. The Kevin Love Fund is helping facilitate the short on YouTube as well.

The NBA player's organization will help schools incorporate mental health-focused lesson plans around the Spider-Verse short. "The Hero Within" will be the name of this lesson plan that helps students to tell their own stories through mental health awareness. An interactive curriculum sees kids render storyboards about their experiences to help process their mental health. There's no question that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse had made a major impact with the fans. Now, it will help some of the youngest ones think about improving their well-being too.

What Is The Spider-Verse Short About?

(Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

Sony Pictures Animation dropped a description for the short film: "Miles Morales struggles to balance his responsibilities as a teenager, friend, and student while acting as Brooklyn's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man," the description reads. "After a particularly challenging day living with these pressures, Miles experiences a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety and learn that reaching out for help can be just as brave an act as protecting his city from evil."

"The Spider Within is the inaugural short of Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks's new LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers) program. The program connects up-and-coming filmmakers from underrepresented groups with creative and executive leadership to produce a short film utilizing an existing pipeline from an upcoming feature film," Animation Is Film Festival adds. "This program will feature the North American Premiere of the film, followed by a panel with Jarelle Dampier (Director), Khaila Amazan (Writer), Clara Chan (VFX supervisor), and Joe Darko (animation supervisor), moderated by Michelle Raimo-Kouyate and David Schulenburg (Producers/LENS Program Creators)."

What About Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse?

(Photo: Sony Pictures Animation)

With the hype around Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse still palpable, a lot of fans are wondering what's in-store for Part 3. People were in absolute shock at the end of the last Spider-Verse entry. Co-director Joaquim Dos Santos said that the trailer for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will probably melt the Internet when I drops. However, fans might be expecting the most wild spectacle from that clip, but the creative team knows viewers love the series because of Miles Morales and his family. The goal is to not forget about what makes our "Ultimate" Spider-Man so special.

"I think all these trailers do," Dos Santos explained when talking about the third film's trailer. "I mean, look, I don't think we'd be doing our job if we didn't try to wow at every turn. I think one thing that we are incredibly cognizant of is, as big and as crazy as the film got, what we're really locked in on is the journey of Miles and his family and his relation to his friends. So absolutely all the visuals are gonna be there, but I think continuing that journey and that sort of love affair that we have with Miles, with his journey, I think that's gonna be the thing that really sort of grabs people."

Will you be watching this exciting short? Let us know down in the comments!